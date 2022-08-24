Mer Island corporation says Chinese investment 'not a priority' after being floated as an option for residents

The Indigenous Corporation on Mer Island in the Torres Strait says it's yet to be consulted about potential Chinese investment which it claims is “not a priority.”





On Friday, SBS News exclusively reported some residents on the island in the Torres Strait are considering approaching Chinese companies to improve critical infrastructure and facilities, saying they had been neglected by the Queensland and federal governments.





Any investment from Chinese-owned companies would need to be approved by the Foreign Investment Review Board.



“Any development on Mer must be approved by Mer Gedkem Le following extensive consultation with traditional owners in accordance with Meriam custom and protocols” Falen Passi, the chair of Mer Gedkem Le (Torres Strait Islanders) Coroporation said in a statement.





"‘No consultation has been undertaken with Mer Gedkem Le about any potential foreign investment on our island and it is not a priority.”





Mr Passi said the island was focused on the construction of a new healthcare facility funded by the Queensland government and renovations to guest accommodation on the island, “which will instead deliver real benefits for our people.”



Last week, senior Mer island woman Melora Noah told SBS News residents are considering following the actions of Solomon Islands in seeking Chinese investment, if the Commonwealth did not improve economic outcomes.





“We look across and watch Melanesian brothers and sisters and we're thinking, well, maybe that's an option for us,” she said.





“Is Australia still interested in us? Does Australia still want to take care of us? Or should we look elsewhere.





“We don't go out and, and, you know, look for China to come in and, set up a military base here, all we want to do is feed our family.”



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declared his visit to the Torres Strait Islands a "huge success". But Melora Noah (right), a senior Meriam woman from Mer Island says her community has been ignored. Source: AAP Nationals frontbencher Barnaby Joyce told SBS News the comments were “very concerning” and suggested Mer Island residents “must be in correspondence with the Chinese Government.”





Asked about the national security implications, Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said the government was “very focused” on the outcomes of communities around the country.





“Making sure that there is the right investment for community services is obviously a focus for the government,” he told SBS News.





“In terms of Chinese investment in Australia. I mean, that's a matter which is constantly assessed.”



The statement outlines aspirations for self-determination and regional sovereignty, autonomy and strengthened relationships with state and federal governments.



It follows last week’s visit from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney to Thursday Island and Horn Island to hold talks about the shape of the Voice to Parliament.





Mr Albanese said members of the Torres Strait remain “very much a valued part of our nation of Australia.”



