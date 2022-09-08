Messages of concern flow for Queen Elizabeth as she remains under medical supervision

Family members are travelling to be by the side of Queen Elizabeth and messages of concern have been flowing in after Buckingham palace confirmed she is under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle.





Buckingham Palace released a statement on Thursday night saying, "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision."





The 96 year-old Queen has been staying at her residence in Balmoral in Scotland. Her son, and heir to the throne, Prince Charles has travelled there with his wife Camilla, joining the Queen's daughter, Princess Anne. The BBC has reported that Princes William and Harry are making their way to Balmoral, as well as the Queen's sons Princes Andrew and Edward.





Advertisement

Australia's Governor General David Hurley, the Queen's representative in Australia, released a statement on Thursday night saying, "on behalf of all Australians, the Governor-General and Mrs Hurley’s thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal family at this time."





Newly appointed UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has said, "the whole country will be deeply concerned by this news," and said her thoughts are with the country and the family of Queen Elizabeth.





The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, also took to Twitter to send his prayers to the Queen, the nation and her family.





The Queen is the head of the Church of England.







'The Queen remains comfortable'

Queen Elizabeth is under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland and the Palace has said that she "remains comfortable."





On Wednesday she had an audience with Liz Truss, as she appointed her as the United Kingdom's new prime minister.





Last October, Elizabeth spent a night in hospital and she has been forced to cut back on her public engagements since then. On Wednesday she cancelled a virtual meeting with senior ministers after being advised to rest by her doctors.





Queen Elizabeth II attended celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year at Buckingham Palace Credit: Frank Augstein/AP



Elizabeth has been queen of the United Kingdom and more than a dozen other countries since 1952, including Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and earlier this year marked her 70th year on the throne with four days of national celebrations in June.





"I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come," she said at the time.





Longest serving British monarch

Elizabeth came to the throne after the death of her father King George VI on February 6, 1952, when she was just 25.





She was crowned in June the following year. The first televised coronation was a foretaste of a new world in which the lives of the royals were to become increasingly scrutinised by the media.





She became monarch at a time when Britain retained much of its empire. It was emerging from the ravages of World War II, with food rationing still in force and class and privilege still dominant in society.



