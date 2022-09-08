Messages of concern flow in as Queen placed under medical supervision

Family members have rushed to be by the side of Queen Elizabeth and messages of concern have been flowing in after doctors said they were concerned about the health of Britain's 96-year-old monarch, saying she should remain under medical supervision.





Buckingham Palace released a statement to Twitter on Thursday night saying, "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision."





The 96 year-old Queen has been staying at her residence in Balmoral in Scotland. Her son, and heir to the throne, Prince Charles has travelled there with his wife Camilla, joining the Queen's daughter, Princess Anne. The BBC has reported that Princes William and Harry are travelling there, as well as the Queen's sons Princes Andrew and Edward.





Newly appointed UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has said, "the whole country will be deeply concerned by this news," and said her thoughts are with the country and the family of Queen Elizabeth.





The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, also took to Twitter to send his prayers to the Queen, the nation and her family.





The Queen is the head of the Church of England.







'The Queen remains comfortable'

Queen Elizabeth is under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland and the Palace has said that she "remains comfortable."





On Wednesday she had an audience with Liz Truss, as she appointed her as the United Kingdom's new prime minister.





Last October, Elizabeth spent a night in hospital and she has been forced to cut back on her public engagements since then. On Wednesday she cancelled a virtual meeting with senior ministers after being advised to rest by her doctors.





Elizabeth has been queen of the United Kingdom and more than a dozen other countries since 1952, including Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and earlier this year marked her 70th year on the throne with four days of national celebrations in June.



