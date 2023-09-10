Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apologise for writing letters in support of Danny Masterson

Key Points Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have apologised for sending character references to Danny Masterson.

The pair said they'd been asked by Masterson's family to write the letters.

In a video on social media, they said had become aware “of the pain that has been caused” by the letters.

This article contains references to rape and sexual assault.





Hollywood stars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have apologised to survivors of sexual assault after sending support letters to former co-star Danny Masterson’s assault trial.





The married couple, who starred alongside Masterson on the long-running series That 70s Show, sent character references to the judge in the trial in his support.





Masterson was last week sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for the rapes of two women two decades ago.



A jury of seven women and five men found Masterson guilty of two counts on 31 May after seven days of deliberations. Both attacks took place in Masterson's Hollywood-area home in 2003, when he was at the height of his fame on the Fox network sitcom That '70s Show.





Kutcher and Kunis’s letters variously reportedly referred to Masterson as a “role model,” an “outstanding older brother figure,” and spoke of his “exceptional character”.



On Sunday, in a video posted to Kutcher’s Instagram account, the pair said they had become aware “of the pain that has been caused” by the character references.





“We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and we'll continue to do so in the future,” Kunis says in the video.



That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson has been hit with a 30 years prison sentence for the rapes of two women two decades ago. Source: AAP / Wade Payne Kutcher says Masterson’s family reached out to the couple a few months ago asking for letters to support “the person that we knew for 25 years”.





Kunis said the letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury's ruling.





“They were intended for the judge to read, and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatise them in any way – we would never want to do that. And we're sorry if that has taken place.”



Ashton Kutcher, left, and Danny Masterson present the award for collaborative video of the year at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Source: AAP / Wade Payne According to American journalist Yashar Ali, one of the survivors in the case described the video as “incredibly insulting and hurtful”.





“My hope is that they learn radical accountability and the importance of self-education to learn when to keep their privilege in check.”



Masterson starred with Kutcher, Kunis and Topher Grace in That '70s Show from 1998 until 2006.





He had reunited with Kutcher on the 2016 Netflix comedy The Ranch, but was written off the show when a Los Angeles Police Department investigation was revealed the following year.





