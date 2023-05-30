Millions of Australians are overdue for COVID-19 boosters. Why aren't they getting them?

Key Points Data has revealed millions of Australians have not had a COVID-19 booster in the past six months.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation advises adults to consider a booster.

Experts say Covid-fatigue and public health messaging could be contributing to low vaccine uptake in 2023.

Do you refer to the time period between the start of 2020 and the end of 2022 as the ‘COVID days’ or something similar, as if the pandemic is over?





While the spread of COVID-19 is no longer considered a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO), case numbers remain high in Australia.





In the week ending 23 May, 41,188 cases of the virus were reported across the country, an average of 5,884 cases per day.





At the same time, data has revealed COVID-19 booster rates are lagging, with millions of Australians not keeping up with vaccine recommendations.



How many Australians are up to date with boosters?

According to data from the Australian Immunisation Register, 16.6 million adults nationally haven't had a COVID-19 vaccine in the last six months, while 2.9 million have.





In the over 65 age bracket - who are most at risk of severe illness - 2.7 million people last received a vaccine more than six months ago, along with 3.8 million people aged 50-64.



According to the Department of Health, millions of Australians have not had a COVID-19 booster in the last six months. In younger age brackets, 6.4 million people aged 30-49 have not been vaccinated in the last six months, and 3.6 million 18-29-year-olds haven't either.





While those in aged care have so far been among those worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, only 57,000 (42.9 per cent) of eligible residents living in aged care have had a COVID-19 booster in 2023.





Hassan Vally, associate professor in epidemiology at Deakin University, told SBS News it was concerning that many vulnerable and older populations may not be up to date with vaccines.





“The most important issue is the people who have increased vulnerabilities … older individuals and individuals with particular comorbidities,” he said.





“I think that is where we’ve really got to focus our energies in terms of communicating that people in those groups face significant risks and as we are getting into winter, those risks increase.





“If you’re in those groups, you should be aware that it is really important to be up to date with your vaccination dose.”



As winter and influenza season approaches, the Department of Health is also advising Australians to get an updated flu vaccine.





According to data from the National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance, 15.8 per cent of people aged 15 to 50 have had an influenza vaccine this year.





In the 50 to 65 age bracket, 28.1 per cent have had a vaccine, while 54.1 per cent of over-65s have had a flu vaccine this year.



According to the latest data, 61.9 per cent of over-65s have not had a COVID-19 booster in the last six months, while 45.9 have not had a flu vaccine this year. Source: SBS News Associate Professor Paul Griffin, infectious diseases physician and clinical microbiologist, said he would like vaccination rates for both COVID-19 and influenza to increase.





"The added burden of Covid with influenza this season is something that is going to be challenging to contend with," he said.





"So I think we need to look at the uptake for both of those viral infections and do better than where we are currently."



Why are vaccine numbers dropping?

Jessica Kaufman, a research fellow in the vaccine uptake group at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, believes there are several factors contributing to lower uptake in COVID-19 boosters in Australia.





“Certainly, globally, there is Covid fatigue – we saw the WHO announce the end of the public health emergency and I think a lot of people saw that as ‘oh great, Covid is over, I don’t have to think about it ever again’,” she said.





“I also think as we have had more booster doses come out, recommendations have been changing … and I think changing messaging makes it a lot harder for people to even track what is recommended for them.”





Dr Kaufman also says the perceived risk of the virus is not as high in 2023 as it was earlier in the pandemic due to base-level immunity through earlier vaccines and infection.





“When people perceive Covid as not being such a big risk to them, part of the reason is that we have such good base level immunity in the population that we aren’t seeing as many severe cases of Covid as we used to,” she said.



“Those first three doses have worked really well, so the fourth and fifth doses – while they can have really big value for people who are higher risk – it is more of an individual decision at this point.”





Holly Seale, Associate Professor at the School of Population Health at the University of NSW and infectious disease social scientist, said people may also be weighing up pros and cons of vaccination.





"Four years down the track, after multiple doses, people probably are getting to the point of asking ‘what is the value add of having additional doses?'," she said.





"There are still discussions occurring in the community about rare - but serious - side effects that can be associated with the vaccines, and that concern may be increasing compared to having a case of Covid."



Should you get a booster?

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) recommends a 2023 COVID-19 booster shot for those aged 65 years and over, and those aged 18-64 years who have medical comorbidities or complex health needs.





ATAGI advises adults without significant risk factors to consider a booster dose if their last COVID-19 vaccine or confirmed infection (whichever is the most recent) was six months ago or longer.



Consideration is also advised for adolescents aged 5-17 with complex health needs and significant risk factors.





A booster dose is not recommended for children and adolescents who do not have any risk factors for severe COVID-19.





Dr Griffin said those who don't keep up with recommended vaccine schedules may become more vulnerable to serious infection over time.





"Protection will wane over time and the virus will change, so for that reason we are going to need regular boosters," he said.



