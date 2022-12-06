Millions of cases and economic impacts: What eased COVID-19 restrictions in China may look like

For the past three years, China has enforced strict zero-COVID policies, which have resulted in ongoing lockdowns, a struggling economy, and last month fuelled a series of public protests.





Now, the country is reportedly set to introduce new measures to ease its COVID-19 restrictions .





Here's what we know, and what it could mean for both China and the rest of the world.



What do we know about China's plans to ease restrictions?

China may announce 10 new COVID-19 easing measures as early as Wednesday, two sources told news agency Reuters.





The sources said the management of the disease could be downgraded from the top-level Category A to the less strict Category B as soon as January.





Category A covers diseases such as bubonic plague and cholera, while Category B includes SARS, AIDS and anthrax.





Last week, Vice Premier Sun Chunlan said China was facing "a new situation" as the ability of the Omicron virus to cause disease weakened. She became the first high-ranking Chinese official to publicly acknowledge Omicron's reduced effects.



In November, China unveiled 20 steps to start easing restrictions nationwide.





Many major cities started to lift lockdowns and reduce regular PCR testing. Officials stopped asking people in public places to prove they had tested negative to COVID-19.





Now, under the extra measures set to be announced, China will allow home quarantine for some of those who tested positive, two sources told Reuters last week.





Entire communities had been locked down even if just one person tested positive.





Other measures weren't yet known.



What are China's case numbers, and how much could they increase?

On Friday, China reported 5,233 COVID-related deaths and 331,952 cases with symptoms.





Over the course of the pandemic, it has reported 9,773,628 cumulative cases and 30,525 cumulative deaths, according to the World Health Organisation.





Associate Professor Paul Griffin, an infectious diseases physician and clinical microbiologist with the University of Queensland, said these numbers are almost certain to rise as restrictions are eased.



"I think absolutely when those harsher restrictions are relaxed that case numbers will increase, but with the civil unrest and the protests that we're seeing, a lot of that is already going to drive an increase in cases, so it's hard to know exactly the impact that relaxing the restrictions will have," he said.





"I would also hope there's going to be some measures and messaging that will minimise the impact of the changes of restrictions; encouraging people to get tests and addressing the vaccine uptake ... those sorts of things will hopefully minimise the impact of the change in some of these restrictions."





Zhou Jiatong, head of the Center for Disease Control in the southwestern Guangxi region, predicted more than two million people in mainland China may die if the country loosens COVID-19 curbs in the same way Hong Kong did this year.



In a paper published by the Shanghai Journal of Preventive Medicine last month, he forecast infections could rise to more than 233 million.





On Monday, British scientific information and analytics company Airfinity said if China lifts its zero-COVID policy, low vaccination and booster rates in the community meant between 1.3 million and 2.1 million people could die.





The company said it modelled its data on Hong Kong's BA.1 wave in February, which swept the city after it eased restrictions after two years.



Will vaccinations help?

Professor Griffin said while China’s exact rates of vaccination are not clear, they do appear to be lower than those in countries such as Australia.





He told SBS News this could lead to an increased vulnerability to high rates of transmission as restrictions ease.





China has not approved foreign vaccines and has instead opted to develop and produce its own Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines.



"They've relied on a vaccine that doesn't appear to have the same levels of efficacy that some of the other vaccines have," he told SBS News.





"While we're still not completely clear on exactly what their rates of vaccination are, it does appear that they haven't achieved the same levels as some countries such as our own, and that will mean they're relatively vulnerable when case numbers do climb and when we see rampant community transmission take off."



What about the economic impacts?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on China's economic performance and global supply chains over the past three years.





Yixiao Zhou, senior lecturer of economics at the Australian National University, said China had initially maintained positive growth throughout global lockdowns but slowed in the past year.





"COVID hit a lot of economies very hard, but in 2020 China actually maintained positive growth," she said.





"In 2021 globally many economies recovered and there was strong recovery ... but for China in 2022, it still had stronger COVID restrictions that other economies, so part of the reason it experienced more slowdown was because of the restrictions still in place."



Dr Zhou said growth in 2022 was expected to be lower than what was forecast at the start of the year.





"Now it's the end of 2022 and the expected growth rate is around 3 per cent for the year, but at the beginning it was expected to be around 5 per cent," she said.





"I think with COVID restrictions eased, it will help boost that rate in 2023, and boost export performance and FDI (foreign direct investment)."





Dr Zhou said opening the borders could also help ease supply chain pressures in the global economy.





"If China's supply capacity is increased that could benefit the global supply chain and benefit other economies because it could lower prices and help reduce inflation pressure," she said.



