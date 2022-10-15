Mine explosion in northern Turkey kills at least 41

An explosion in a coal mine in Turkey's northern Bartin province on Friday has caused the deaths of 41 people, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.





Earlier, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said 58 of the 110 people working in the mine when the blast occurred were rescued by the teams or got out by themselves.





He also said one miner was discharged from hospital while 10 were still receiving treatment in Bartin and Istanbul.





Authorities said Turkish prosecutors have launched an investigation into the cause of the incident but initial indications were that the blast was caused by firedamp, a term referring to methane in coal mines.





Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said a fire in the mine was largely contained but fire isolation and cooling efforts were continuing after the incident that took place 350 metres below ground.





Television images showed anxious crowds - some with tears in their eyes - congregating around a damaged white building near the entrance to the pit in search of news for their friends and loved ones.





Amasra mayor Recai Cakir said many of those who survived suffered "serious injuries".





The blast occurred moments before sunset, and the rescue effort was being impeded by the dark.





Turkey's Maden Is mining workers' union attributed the blast to a build-up of methane gas.





But other officials said it was premature to draw definitive conclusions over the cause of the accident.





Turkey suffered its deadliest coal mining disaster in 2014 when 301 workers died in a blast in the western town of Soma.





Turkey's AFAD disaster management service said the initial spark that caused the blast appeared to have come from a malfunctioning transformer.



