Australia

Minister announces public service reforms after robodebt fallout

Following the robodebt royal commission fallout, the government has announced new rules to appoint and investigate federal departmental secretaries.

SENATE ESTIMATES

Minister for Finance Katy Gallagher during Senate Estimates at Parliament House in Canberra. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas

Finance Minister Katy Gallagher has outlined new rules to investigate and fire underperforming federal departmental secretaries after the failings identified in the robodebt royal commission.

Under the new rules, it will be mandatory for secretarial roles to be merit-based appointments - following allegations secretarial appointments had been politicised by the previous Coalition government.
READ MORE

Criminal charges, 'cruel' treatment: The main takeaways from the robodebt report

During Gallagher's delivery of the Australian Public Service Reform review, she said more needs to be done to improve the sector.

"There is a lot of good work going on supporting a very busy government. But it is also important to admit there are areas that need to improve, and areas where we need to implement further reforms to strengthen the APS."
Gallagher said, "The government recognises the Public Service has come under heavy scrutiny over the past 15 months. These reports and various recommendations show that there is more work to do to strengthen the trust, integrity and independence and capability across the APS."
Published 1 November 2023 2:16pm
Source: SBS News

