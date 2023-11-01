Minister announces public service reforms after robodebt fallout

Finance Minister Katy Gallagher has outlined new rules to investigate and fire underperforming federal departmental secretaries after the failings identified in the robodebt royal commission.





Under the new rules, it will be mandatory for secretarial roles to be merit-based appointments - following allegations secretarial appointments had been politicised by the previous Coalition government.



During Gallagher's delivery of the Australian Public Service Reform review, she said more needs to be done to improve the sector.





"There is a lot of good work going on supporting a very busy government. But it is also important to admit there are areas that need to improve, and areas where we need to implement further reforms to strengthen the APS."

