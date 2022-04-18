Mixed reactions as Australia lifts cruise ship ban imposed during pandemic

Luxury cruise ship Pacific Explorer has pulled into Sydney Harbour, making it the first to return to Australian shores since a ban triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.





The $400 million luxury liner, which can carry almost 2,000 passengers, arrived in Sydney on Monday morning following a 28-day voyage from Europe, where it has been anchored for most of the past two years.

The P&O Australia ship, sporting a huge banner at the bow reading "We're Home", was welcomed into the harbour with a ceremonial "water cannon salute" before docking surrounded by tugboats.

Marguerite Fitzgerald, president of P&O Cruises Australia, said the "emotional homecoming" marked the start of rebuilding Australia's $5 billion a year cruise industry.

"Pacific Explorer coming through Sydney Heads after two long years was a magic moment and I am proud to say there was hardly a dry eye among our suppliers, guests and staff," she said.

"Australia is one of the last markets to return to cruising, and there have been over 10 million passengers around the world who have confidently gone back to cruising."

Cruise ship entertainer and juggler James Buster said he is looking forward to performing on cruise ships in Australia and he already has bookings in place from June.

"I am excited to get back into it and entertain crowds again," he said. "It has been a long time waiting."

He said it has been a tough two years for entertainers, staff and businesses affected by the ban on cruise ships over the past two years.

"I am happy that it has all been approved now - and we can get back and do our identity, do our love, do our job, do our passion."

Active COVID-19 cases in Australia approach 5.5 million

The cruise ship docked as 35,882 new COVID-19 infections and 10 virus-related deaths were recorded in Australia on Monday.

There were four deaths in New South Wales, four in Queensland, one in Victoria and one in the Northern Territory.

Nationally, 35,882 new COVID-19 infections were recorded - bringing the total number of active cases in Australia to 5,419,380.

The eastern states had the majority of the cases: New South Wales had 11,166 cases, Victoria had 7,918 and Queensland had 5,141.

Western Australia recorded 5,605 new cases, South Australia had 3,560, Tasmania reported 1,372, the ACT had 734, and the Northern Territory's tally was 386.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital has increased by 73 to 3,145, including 138 people in intensive care.

More than 32,000 new cases were reported across the nation on Sunday, along with 17 virus-related deaths.

Testing and vaccination rules for cruise line passengers

The Pacific Explorer's return to full service will coincide with that of Ponant's Le Laperouse, which will begin operations between Darwin and Broome on 28 April, joining local operators in time for the Kimberley cruise season.

New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland have outlined testing and vaccination requirements for passengers and crew in preparation for the ships to return.

However, Tasmania is still reviewing whether such a move is safe for the island state.

Peak body Cruise Lines International Association Australia says the lifting of the ban will be marked by "a carefully managed resumption of operations" in a sector that previously supported more than 18,000 jobs.

Cruise Lines' Australasian managing director Joel Katz said more than a million Australians a year took an ocean cruise before the pandemic hit.

"We now have an opportunity to return to sailing and revive an industry that was worth more than $5 billion annually to the Australian economy," he said.

"While no setting is immune from COVID-19, the cruise industry's new protocols provide among the highest possible levels of prevention, detection and mitigation."

Concerns over environmental impact

A resident near the White Bay cruise terminal in Sydney, Kate Horrobin, said she and other locals in the area have concerns about the environmental impacts of the cruise ships, particularly as they remain docked nearby.

"The health impacts are associated with the diesel emissions that come from burning the huge amounts of fuel that these ships need to burn to run their engines effectively. The energy that is needed for air conditioning, lighting, kitchens and pools and so on," she told SBS News.

"The side effects include respiratory illnesses, cardiovascular issues and their [diesel exhaust] is carcinogenic."

She said she wants to see a quicker move towards adopting more environmentally sustainable solutions.

Mr Katz said the industry has already committed to a net neutral carbon position by 2050 and a 40 per cent emissions reduction target for 2030.

"At the same time, the industry has been spending billions of dollars of investment in new technologies, transitional fuels like LNG [liquefied natural gas], hybrid solutions - and working with other global organisations to understand how we can get to that net neutral carbon position," he told SBS News.

He said shore power - electricity provided at a docking station - is being used by ships when it is available.