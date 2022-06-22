Mollie O'Callaghan leads Australian 4x200 silver rush at swimming world championships

Mollie O'Callaghan has raced to her third medal of the world championships in Budapest by spearheading the Australia 4x200m freestyle relay quartet to silver.





Yet though she couldn't bring home the main prize on the anchor leg in Wednesday's final, the 18-year-old star also demonstrated earlier with an amazing swim in the 100m freestyle that a second gold could soon be on its way.





And Thursday also offers the scent of another gold with Zac Stubblety-Cook ready to dominate the 200m breaststroke final to complete an Olympics/world championship double.



Their efforts helped bring a smile back to the Dolphins after Shayna Jack had earlier been forced to quit the championships after slipping and broken her hand in a warm-up area.





For the 23-year-old, the abrupt end to her first global competition after completing a two-year doping ban left her "broken-hearted".





Later, Queenslander O'Callaghan took the limelight as she attempted to top off the efforts of Madi Wilson, Leah Neale and Kiah Melverton on the previous three legs of the 4x200 by overhauling American anchor-leg swimmer Bella Sims.





But having competed a breathtaking semi-final of the 100m only an hour and a half earlier, O'Callaghan, the individual 200m silver medallist, she couldn't get near the flying Sims.





After fine work from Claire Weinstein, Leah Smith and the great Katie Ledecky, who produced a decisive third leg, Sims brought the US home in a championship record 7 minutes 41.45 seconds, well clear of Australia (7:43.86).



O'Callaghan, though, had earlier produced an astonishing performance in her individual semi, clocking the fastest-ever second half to a women's race, amazingly shooting from last to first place over a landmark final length timed at 26.43sec.





That was just one-hundredth of a second slower than her first half of the race and her 52.85sec saw her qualify fastest for Thursday's final, ahead of Sweden's eight-time world champion Sarah Sjostrom, who won the other race in .





Having also won gold in the 4x100m freestyle relay, O'Callaghan could potentially end up with six medals as she also has chances in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay and women's 4x100m medley relay.





Stubblety-Cook looks to be untouchable in his Tokyo-winning event, after after setting a time of 2:06.72 in his 200m breaststroke semi which was over two seconds faster than his nearest challenger.



Elizabeth Dekkers of Australia competes during the FINA World Championships in Budapest. Source: AAP / Lairys Laurent/ABACA/PA His own world record of 2:05.95, set at the national championships in Adelaide last month, could well be in danger too as he looked to have more in reserve.





The Dolphins have now picked up eight medals in total - two golds, five silvers and one bronze - after five days of competition to put them fourth on the table behind the USA (11 golds), Italy (four golds) and China (three golds).





Teenager Elizabeth Dekkers made a breakthrough in the 200m butterfly, finishing fifth in the final in 2:07.01 behind the remarkable young Canadian champion, Summer MacIntosh, who clocked a world junior record 2:05.20.





The 15-year-old MacIntosh then clocked another world junior mark in the 4x200m freestyle final with her opening leg of 1:54.79 which helped propel Canada to the silver.



