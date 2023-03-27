‘Momentous’: Descendant of Pakistani immigrants set to become Scotland’s leader

Key Points Humza Yousaf has been elected as new First Minister of Scotland after long-time leader Nicola Sturgeon's resignation.

Mr Yousaf has vowed to continue his party's mission for Scottish independence, pushing for a new vote this year.

Labour leader Keir Starmer congratulated Mr Yousaf but said the SNP "do not have the answers" for Scotland's economy.

Humza Yousaf has won the race to become Scotland's new leader, its youngest and first from a minority ethnic background, charged with reviving a faltering independence movement after Nicola Sturgeon's long tenure.





Mr Yousaf emerged victorious with 52 per cent of Scottish National Party (SNP) members' preferentially ranked votes, following a divisive three-way leadership battle triggered by Ms Sturgeon's surprise resignation announcement last month.





He is set to be sworn in as the first minister on Wednesday, becoming the first ethnic minority leader of a devolved government and the first Muslim to lead a major UK party.



The 37-year-old will also be Scotland's youngest leader, taking the helm months after Rishi Sunak became the youngest UK prime minister in modern times when he entered Downing Street aged 42.





He has been hailed by his supporters as a polished communicator who can unite the party as support stagnates for the SNP's central policy - independence for Scotland.





"We will be the generation that delivers independence for Scotland," Mr Yousaf said in his victory speech, adding in subsequent interviews that he would formally request that the UK government allow another vote.



And, as his wife and mother brushed away tears, he paid tribute to his paternal grandparents after they came to Scotland from Pakistan in the 1960s barely speaking English.





They would not have imagined "in their wildest dreams" that their future grandson would become the leader of their adopted homeland.





"We should all take pride in the fact that today we have sent a clear message: that your colour of skin or indeed your faith is not a barrier to leading the country that we all call home," Yousaf said.





The Glasgow-born Yousaf took his oath in English and Urdu when he was first elected to the Scottish Parliament in 2011, before progressing to become the first Muslim to serve in the devolved government's cabinet.



The British Council of Muslims has celebrated Humaz Yousaf's election as a 'momentous' victory for Scotland. Credit: Jeff J Mitchell

'Racist abuse'

Yousaf says he was toughened after facing racist abuse growing up in Glasgow, especially after the 9/11 attacks in the United States.





"I've definitely had tough times," he recalled, reflecting on his time in politics.





"I've thought to myself, 'goodness, is there more that I can take personally' because I also come under a tremendous amount of abuse online and, unfortunately, sometimes face to face."





Yousaf's Pakistani-born father forged a successful career in Glasgow as an accountant. The new SNP leader's mother was born into a South Asian family in Kenya.





Yousaf attended an exclusive private school in Glasgow, two years behind Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.



'Momentous'

Mr Yousaf, who was health minister in Ms Sturgeon's last cabinet, narrowly beat finance minister Kate Forbes to become SNP leader once party voters' second preferences had been counted.





Former minister Ash Regan finished a distant third.





Ms Forbes, who won 48 per cent of the votes in the contest, came under the spotlight for her conservative views as a member of the Free Church of Scotland, which opposes same-sex marriage and abortion.





But Mr Yousaf, who has close ties with Ms Sturgeon, also faced scrutiny and criticism over his record in successive roles in the Scottish government.



Ms Sturgeon, 52, has served as first minister since November 2014 but said last month that she felt unable to give "every ounce of energy" to the job.





Congratulating Mr Yousaf on his victory, she tipped him to be "an outstanding leader", adding on Twitter: "I could not be prouder to have him succeed me".





The Muslim Council of Britain called his election "momentous".





But success is likely to be judged on his ability to further the independence movement.



Polling indicates that support has been declining after briefly spiking through last year.





Surveys show around 45 per cent of Scots are currently in favour of Scotland leaving the United Kingdom, the same tally recorded in the 2014 vote.





During campaigning, Mr Yousaf said the SNP needs to focus on creating a vision for an independent Scotland and promised a civic movement to drive the campaign.



Labour leader, Keir Starmer, said Mr Yousaf's victory is a 'significant moment for Scotland' but that his party, the SNP, 'do not have the answers'. Credit: Hollie Adams

'Answers'

Mr Yousaf faces a challenge to win over the wider Scottish electorate, with a UK general election expected within the next 18 months.





According to Ipsos polling, he enjoys a favourable opinion among just 22 per cent of voters.





The SNP has also seen a backlash over a new law allowing anyone over 16 to change their gender without a medical diagnosis.



The law would have allowed a transgender woman who was convicted of rape before she began transitioning to serve a prison sentence in a women-only facility.





As the debate raged, the UK government used an unprecedented veto to block the legislation.





The UK Supreme Court last year also ruled that Ms Sturgeon's government could not hold a new referendum on sovereignty without London's approval.



The devolved government in Edinburgh was created in 1999 through devolution reforms initiated by the UK government in London.





The SNP has since emerged as the dominant force in Scottish politics, drawing support away from the Labour party in particular.





But Labour is hoping Ms Sturgeon's departure could provide a path for a potential comeback north of the English border, that would help defeat the Conservatives in the next UK election.



"The SNP do not have the answers on the NHS or on the cost-of-living crisis," Labour leader Keir Starmer tweeted alongside his congratulations to Mr Yousaf.



