Monkeypox in Australia was in the spotlight just months ago. What's happened to it?

Monkeypox remains - along with COVID-19 and polio - one of three global health emergencies identified by the World Health Organisation (WHO).





The WHO declared monkeypox a global health emergency on 23 July following a surge in infections since early May outside the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic.





A global containment strategy was sought, along with a better understanding of how it spread outside Africa so quickly.





In late July, more than 16,000 cases were reported across 75 countries.





Australia also designated monkeypox a national emergency - a "Communicable Disease Incident of National Significance" - to coordinate the monkeypox vaccine rollout and health service provision.



What is the case load in Australia and globally?

Since 1 June, monkeypox - also known as MPX - has been a notifiable disease, requiring mandatory notification under the National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System.





Of the 140 recorded cases of MPX in Australia, 69 were in Victoria, 54 in NSW, 7 in Western Australia, 5 in Queensland, 3 in the Australian Capital Territory, and 2 in South Australia.





Cases globally and in Australia hit their peak in July and have since trailed off, but health advocates say the next challenge is the next phase of the vaccine rollout - with a shipment of 78,000 vaccine vials due in Australia in a fortnight.





The first phase of Australia's vaccine rollout started in August.



The Thorne Harbour Health (formerly the Victorian AIDS Council) clinic in Melbourne said it is also preparing for the increased risk of cases and outbreaks with the summer festival season, Christmas and Sydney WorldPride in February next year.





"I don't think we're out of the woods yet, we still need to see the rollout of second doses," said the clinic's Caleb Hawke.





"And we're coming out of winter. And as we kind of go into the festival season, we could see an increase in cases."



The clinic has administered 5,700 vaccine doses since late August.





Mr Hawke said that has been due to the trust and rapport between the clinic's volunteers and patients.





"We actually had volunteers step up in a massive way to actually create a hotline, so that we could send out an alert.





"If people go to our website and our monkeypox page, you can register your name and an expression of interest. And then we would send out an SMS to people on that list."



What progress has been made with the vaccine rollout?

Over the two-and-half-months since the first MPX vaccines arrived in Australia, at least 33,000 vaccine doses have been administered.





The Australian Federation of AIDS Organisations (AFAO) said the rollout so far has been a success story and that has been due to the trust and rapport established between sexual health centres and the target group - gay or bisexual men.





The majority - 98 per cent of the cases - recorded globally have been among men who have sex with men.





Heath Paynter, the deputy CEO of AFAO, said health advocates were very aware of the need to avoid stigmatising the community or the disease, which could prevent people seeking help.



"The challenge we had was to avoid the disease or the virus being framed as a gay disease - because it is not. Anyone can get monkeypox, " he said.





"It is just that the current transmission dynamics means that the virus is being transmitted through interconnected networks of gay and bisexual men. We have been able to meet that challenge - and do it successfully."





He said the increased health literacy of the target population has meant there was been no reports of vaccine wastage or vaccine hesitancy.





"People living with HIV take treatment every day. And many gay men take a pill once a day to prevent HIV infection - known as HIV PrEP. So this is the same demographic.





"We expected the community to take that same level of trust that they have in HIV - apply it to the new threat of monkeypox. And the community has done that.





"We have not seen any evidence or heard any anecdotes of vaccine hesitancy. And we have not heard of any dials or doses going to waste."



Another delivery of 300,000 vaccine doses is due to arrive in Australia early next year.





Vincent Cornelius is clinical adviser for ASHM, the peak body of health professionals in Australia and New Zealand who work with patients with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) or sexually transmissible infections.





He said new efficiencies have been achieved in how the vaccine is delivered - into the outer layers of the skin - which means five people, instead of one person, can now receive a dose from one vaccine vial.





"I am confident we can serve everyone who wants a first or second dose."





Only two doses of the MPX vaccine - spaced at least 28 days apart - are needed to give lifelong protection from the virus.





The expert panel on vaccines, ATAGI, approved the new method of administering the vaccine in August.





Vaccination bookings for those eligible can be made in these locations across NSW , Victoria , Queensland and Western Australia .



Have we nipped the spread of the disease in the bud?

HIV prevention health service ACON in NSW is working on a national health campaign to encourage more people to get the vaccine once more supply becomes available.





Mr Paynter said there will be an acceleration of the rollout to reach targets by Christmas.





Vincent Cornelius said the rapid spread which led the viral disease to be declared a global health emergency in May shows that vaccine equity remains an issue - and will be important to ensure no future outbreaks.





"I think it was a very much a missed opportunity in global health," he said of the initial response to the disease's spread outside of Africa.



"Monkeypox infections have been circulating in central and western Africa for quite some years now, despite the fact that we have an effective vaccine.





"This really goes to illustrate that infectious diseases are not a local issue, infectious diseases are a global issue.





"And as a global health sector, we really need to make sure that we assist all countries, regardless of their levels of resourcing, in addressing infectious diseases, because otherwise it will just come to bite us."





Mr Hawke from Thorne Harbour Health said he remains "cautiously optimistic" that the early success of the monkeypox vaccine rollout can be maintained and accelerated.



