More Australians return home after weeks trapped in war-torn Gaza

Australians who fled Gaza last week have begun arriving home, as the government continues pressing for the release of 67 citizens still trapped in the war zone.

Australians arriving from Gaza embrace their loved ones

Travellers embrace as Australian citizens and permanent residents arrive after fleeing war-torn Gaza at Sydney International Airport on Sunday. Source: AAP / Jeremy Ng

Key Points
  • 19 Australians have touched down in Sydney after three weeks trapped in Gaza.
  • The government is pushing for a humanitarian pause to get more Australians out.
  • A deal was brokered for hundreds of international residents to leave through the Rafah crossing.
More Australians have now arrived back home after evacuating from the besieged territory of Gaza amid the ongoing Hamas-Israel war.

A family of four landed in Adelaide and a family of three in Melbourne, while 12 passengers arrived in Sydney on a commercial flight.

They are part of a group of 25 Australians who were able to go through the Rafah crossing into Egypt before the border point was temporarily closed again at the weekend.
"It's been three weeks for us, we [were] living in [a] nightmare, we cannot work, we cannot eat, we cannot just exist," they told reporters.

"Thanks to the Australia government and foreign affairs for helping us, and also to some of the MPs here in the Parliament, they stood behind us for negotiations with Israel, Egypt and everybody so it's much, much appreciated."

Government working to bring more Australians home

The federal government is still helping 67 people, including Australian citizens, permanent residents and family members, who remain in Gaza.

Officials are continuing to call for the remaining Australians and their family members to be allowed to cross the border to safety.

"We continue to engage closely with partners in the region to ensure the remaining Australians in Gaza who wish to leave are able to do so as soon as possible," a foreign affairs and trade department spokesperson said.
"Departures depend on a range of factors and the situation in Gaza remains highly challenging and can change rapidly."

Assistant Foreign Affairs Minister Tim Watts said there had not been any further crossings for Australians at the border point.

"We are pressing very hard because we know how dire the situation is in Gaza," he said on Sunday.

"It really is a very serious humanitarian situation there ... that's also why we've been calling for a humanitarian pause to enable that desperately needed humanitarian support to get to the people that need it, safely."
AUSTRALIANS GAZA ARRIVALS
Families and friends wait as Australian citizens and permanent residents arrive after fleeing war-torn Gaza at Sydney International Airport on Sunday. Source: AAP / Jeremy Ng
Hundreds of international citizens were able to cross into Egypt under a deal brokered between the US, Egypt, Israel and Qatar last week.

Israel began bombarding Gaza after Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel on 7 October, killing 1,400 people and taking more than 240 hostages.
Gaza health officials said on Sunday more than 9,770 Palestinians have been killed in the current war.

Former prime minister Scott Morrison arrived in Israel on Sunday, alongside former British prime minister Boris Johnson.

Morrison said their visit was a "demonstration of solidarity with the people and state of Israel".
3 min read
Published 6 November 2023 7:54am
Source: AAP

