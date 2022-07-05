Australia

More delays expected for NSW commuters as rail union pushes ahead with industrial action

The NSW rail union is pushing ahead with planned industrial action of reducing train services by 30 per cent after their win at the industrial umpire.

People at a train station

Commuters at the Wynyard train station in Sydney, on Thursday, 30 June 2022. Train drivers have been taking industrial action for months to pressure the government, which finally relented on Wednesday, agreeing to spend $264 million to upgrade the mothballed fleet. Source: AAP / NIKKI SHORT/AAPIMAGE

NSW commuters will be confronted with more disruptions to train services after the rail union won the right to push ahead with industrial action.

The government lost its bid to halt another week of industrial action during an interim hearing before the Fair Work Commission, which came after failed negotiations with the union. A full hearing will take place on Thursday.

Industrial action by the Rail, Tram and Bus Union will continue on Wednesday and Friday, with drivers reducing the number of rail services by about 30 per cent.
Other protected actions include not fining passengers from Wednesday to Friday.

"With everything facing the people of NSW at the moment, rail workers have decided to put a stop to the NSW government taking money from people in the form of fines on public transport," the union NSW head Alex Claassens said.

"We never want to inconvenience commuters.

"This whole dispute is to ensure commuters get the safe trains they deserve, however the NSW government's continued political game playing means that we've been left with no choice."
Negotiations failed despite an offer from the government to make $264 million in safety changes to the Korean-built fleet of trains - the basis of the dispute.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said the modifications offered were unnecessary but the costs of storing the fleet would "skyrocket" without a resolution to the long-running deadlock.
2 min read
Published 6 July 2022 at 6:08am
Source: AAP, SBS

