Will we get a holiday? More details about King Charles' coronation revealed

KEY POINTS: Buckingham Palace reveals new detail on King Charles' coronation.

It's still unclear whether Australians will receive a public holiday to mark the occasion.

The ceremony will take place next month.

It's less than a month until Britain will formally welcome its new monarch, King Charles III, at a coronation ceremony in London.





The ceremony will take place on 6 May, nearly eight months after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.





Buckingham Palace released new details on the ceremony this week, including modern twists on a thousand-year-old tradition.



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (right) met with King Charles (left) after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. Source: AAP / AP But with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to head an Australian delegation, there are still a number of questions still to be answered.





So what do we know about the ceremony, and will we get a day off?



Will there be a public holiday for King Charles' coronation?

That's looking unlikely.





Less than a month out from the big day, there's yet to be an announcement on an Australia-wide day off.





But public holidays can also be announced at a state level, and WA Premier Mark McGowan says he'll consider that option.





Because the coronation is on Sunday morning here, most Australians won't need to take a day off to watch the ceremony itself.



It's unclear whether the coronation will be marked by a public holiday in Australia. Source: AAP / Moodboard Canada is yet to confirm its decision, but New Zealand was quick to announce it won't be having a holiday.





It's a different story in the United Kingdom, where residents will mark their new king's coronation with a bank holiday on Monday 8 May.





They'll be joined by overseas British territories the Cayman Islands and Bermuda.



What do we know about the coronation ceremony?

Details are slowly being revealed.





The ceremony will be scaled back from the extravagance of the last coronation, for Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. That's partly because the UK government will foot the bill for the ceremony, and it's under pressure to be modest as the kingdom grapples with a cost of living crisis.



The ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey. It'll be presided over by the Archbishop of Canterbury at Westminster Abbey in London's city centre.





The King and Queen Consort Camilla will be driven to the event in the oldest and newest royal carriages, taking a much shorter route than his mother. There'll be a procession to the event, and another parade after the ceremony finishes.





The last coronation also had more than 8000 guests, requiring the Abbey to be refurbished. It'll be a smaller crowd this time.



Buckingham Palace has unveiled an emoji of St Edward's crown - the crown Charles will wear at his coronation - to mark the occasion.





King Charles will also reportedly wear a military uniform during the ceremony, rather than a silk stocking and breeches combination which is traditional for coronations.



Who'll be there?

Leaders from around the globe.





Mr Albanese and Governor-General David Hurley will both make the trip to London, alongside what the former calls a group of "outstanding citizens" to represent Australia. Mr Albanese said the Palace had specifically requested a "significant representation" of Indigenous Australians in the group, which will also include Defence Force personnel.





All Australian state governors will also be going.



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, and Governor-General David Hurley will both make the trip to London. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas Both the families of the King and the Queen Consort have been invited, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - Harry and Meghan - are yet to RSVP after years of tension.





Over 850 representatives from charities and community organisations have also been nominated to attend, while foreign royals, including from Japan and Monaco, are also expected to go.





Expect a house of UK MPs, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, along with religious and foreign leaders.





But United States President Joe Biden will not cross the Atlantic for the ceremony - no US president has ever attended a British coronation - leaving First Lady Jill Biden to lead the American delegation.



