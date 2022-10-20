Politics

More leave, contentious tax cuts, and deficits: What we know about the Albanese government's first budget

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Treasurer Jim Chalmers are preparing to hand down their first federal budget, here's a look at what we know is in it.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Treasurer Jim Chalmers standing and shaking hands.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left) and Treasurer Jim Chalmers will soon hand down their first federal budget. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas

The Albanese government will soon hand down its first federal budget.

The economic blueprint will be unveiled on 25 October and comes as Australia battles high inflation, and against the backdrop of a weak global economy.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has said previously that it will be a "fairly standard bread-and-butter budget" aimed at funding election pledges, with a focus on spending that delivers economic benefits and doesn't add to inflation.

Advertisement
So, what do we already know is in it?

More paid parental leave

An extra fortnight will be added to the scheme each year until the full 26 weeks is available from July 2026.

The prime minster described it as a "modern policy, for modern families".

Australian Council of Trade Unions president Michelle O'Neil said the move was "a big improvement",
but others were more critical
.

Greens Senator Larissa Waters said the leave should be paid at a replacement wage with superannuation, rather than at the national minimum wage rate.
A stack of books. The spines read: "Budget Paper No. 2: Budget Measures 2022-23".
The Albanese government's first federal budget will be unveiled on 25 October. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas

Contentious tax cuts

In the lead-up to the unveiling of the Albanese government's first budget, the spotlight has been on whether
stage three tax cuts will be dumped, amended, or maintained.


These tax cuts are the final stage of the Morrison government's legislated tax plan that started in 2019. Despite concerns, Labor lent its support to pass the bill after it was unable to secure amendments.

Stage three, set to come into effect in 2024, would abolish the 37 per cent marginal tax rate and lower the 32.5 per cent rate to 30 per cent. Under these new thresholds, the 30 per cent rate would apply for income between $45,000 and $200,000, while anything over that would attract a 45 per cent tax rate.

The plan has attracted criticism over concerns it will primarily benefit high-income earners. Some economists have also said it is no longer suited to the current economic climate given it was conceived before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Chalmers had hinted the government might be considering changes to stage three when labelled the fallout from the United Kingdom's failed attempt to pursue tax cuts for the wealthy a "cautionary tale".

But Mr Albanese insists his party's pre-election commitment — to keep the stage three tax cuts — has "not changed".
READ MORE

The government has recession concerns. Here's how one could affect interest rates and living costs

Road and rail

The budget will also include $9.6 billion for the construction of road and rail projects across the nation, which the government says won't contribute to inflationary pressures.

"There is some additional money going in, in line with our election commitments ... we're not going to be adding to inflation through this program. We are managing it responsibly," she told Sky News last week.

The plan also means the end of cash for so-called "zombie projects" that had been sitting flagged but never realised in budgets under the previous coalition government, including road projects like the East West Link in Victoria and the Perth Freight Link.

Deficits for years

The government late last month unveiled the final budget outcome for 2021/22, which noted a deficit of $32 billion — about $50 billion better than expected.

The result was courtesy of stronger commodity prices and more income tax due to low unemployment

But despite this, the federal budget is likely to remain in deficit for at least four years because the unfavourable conditions are unlikely to last.

"Australia faces more substantial pressures that will have an ongoing impact on our fiscal position including higher costs of servicing government debt, increased spending on government payments from higher indexation, and underlying spending growth in areas such as NDIS, health, aged care and defence," Mr Chalmers said in September.

Cost of living relief?

Mr Chalmers has downplayed expectations of the cost of living relief in next week's federal budget, warning some measures could push up
already high inflation
.

He noted the cost of living could increase even further due to devastating floods in NSW, Victoria and Tasmania and
lead to increased grocery prices
.

Preliminary talks have been held with Treasury about the economic impact of the floods.

"There will be a substantial impact on the cost of living, there will be a substantial impact on the budget and there's no pretending otherwise," Mr Chalmers told the Nine Network on Tuesday.
Mr Chalmers said he did not want any cost of living measures in the budget to be counterproductive.

He said an important balance needed to be struck.

"What we don't want to do, and we've seen this overseas, is provide cost of living relief in a way that just creates more inflation and pushes interest rates up higher than they would otherwise be."

What other measures will be in the budget?

Watch SBS World News on Tuesday, 25 October, for the latest federal budget updates starting from 7.30pm. A federal budget special edition will air at 10pm.

With AAP.
Share
6 min read
Published 21 October 2022 at 6:12am
By David Aidone
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

Job loss, trauma, isolation: COVID hit some people more than others. Were you among them?

COVID-19

Medibank has suffered a 'significant cyber security incident'. Here's what we know so far

Australia

The 'Ihu' yell: How Jair Bolsonaro is trying to win votes in Brazil's run-off election

World

Israel summons Australia's envoy over West Jerusalem recognition decision

Politics

Medicare fraud to be investigated, but $8 billion rorts claims 'way out of whack', Mark Butler says

Politics

From free TAFE places to a speech by Dylan Alcott: Here's what happened on day one of the Skills Summit

Australia

Facebook has banned the Taliban, now activists want them gone from Twitter. Here's why

World

Household wealth has slipped. This is how much the average Australian is now worth

Australia