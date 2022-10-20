More leave, contentious tax cuts, and deficits: What we know about the Albanese government's first budget

The Albanese government will soon hand down its first federal budget.





The economic blueprint will be unveiled on 25 October and comes as Australia battles high inflation, and against the backdrop of a weak global economy.





Treasurer Jim Chalmers has said previously that it will be a "fairly standard bread-and-butter budget" aimed at funding election pledges, with a focus on spending that delivers economic benefits and doesn't add to inflation.





So, what do we already know is in it?



More paid parental leave

Mr Albanese recently announced that Australia's paid parental leave scheme would be extended from 18 to 26 weeks .





An extra fortnight will be added to the scheme each year until the full 26 weeks is available from July 2026.





The prime minster described it as a "modern policy, for modern families".





Australian Council of Trade Unions president Michelle O'Neil said the move was "a big improvement", but others were more critical .





Greens Senator Larissa Waters said the leave should be paid at a replacement wage with superannuation, rather than at the national minimum wage rate.



Contentious tax cuts

In the lead-up to the unveiling of the Albanese government's first budget, the spotlight has been on whether stage three tax cuts will be dumped, amended, or maintained.





These tax cuts are the final stage of the Morrison government's legislated tax plan that started in 2019. Despite concerns, Labor lent its support to pass the bill after it was unable to secure amendments.





Stage three, set to come into effect in 2024, would abolish the 37 per cent marginal tax rate and lower the 32.5 per cent rate to 30 per cent. Under these new thresholds, the 30 per cent rate would apply for income between $45,000 and $200,000, while anything over that would attract a 45 per cent tax rate.





The plan has attracted criticism over concerns it will primarily benefit high-income earners. Some economists have also said it is no longer suited to the current economic climate given it was conceived before the COVID-19 pandemic.





Mr Chalmers had hinted the government might be considering changes to stage three when labelled the fallout from the United Kingdom's failed attempt to pursue tax cuts for the wealthy a "cautionary tale".





But Mr Albanese insists his party's pre-election commitment — to keep the stage three tax cuts — has "not changed".



Road and rail

The budget will also include $9.6 billion for the construction of road and rail projects across the nation, which the government says won't contribute to inflationary pressures.





"There is some additional money going in, in line with our election commitments ... we're not going to be adding to inflation through this program. We are managing it responsibly," she told Sky News last week.





The plan also means the end of cash for so-called "zombie projects" that had been sitting flagged but never realised in budgets under the previous coalition government, including road projects like the East West Link in Victoria and the Perth Freight Link.



Deficits for years

The government late last month unveiled the final budget outcome for 2021/22, which noted a deficit of $32 billion — about $50 billion better than expected.





The result was courtesy of stronger commodity prices and more income tax due to low unemployment





But despite this, the federal budget is likely to remain in deficit for at least four years because the unfavourable conditions are unlikely to last.





"Australia faces more substantial pressures that will have an ongoing impact on our fiscal position including higher costs of servicing government debt, increased spending on government payments from higher indexation, and underlying spending growth in areas such as NDIS, health, aged care and defence," Mr Chalmers said in September.



Cost of living relief?

Mr Chalmers has downplayed expectations of the cost of living relief in next week's federal budget, warning some measures could push up already high inflation .





He noted the cost of living could increase even further due to devastating floods in NSW, Victoria and Tasmania and lead to increased grocery prices .





Preliminary talks have been held with Treasury about the economic impact of the floods.





"There will be a substantial impact on the cost of living, there will be a substantial impact on the budget and there's no pretending otherwise," Mr Chalmers told the Nine Network on Tuesday.



Mr Chalmers said he did not want any cost of living measures in the budget to be counterproductive.





He said an important balance needed to be struck.





"What we don't want to do, and we've seen this overseas, is provide cost of living relief in a way that just creates more inflation and pushes interest rates up higher than they would otherwise be."



What other measures will be in the budget?

The cheaper childcare package . This was announced before the election and is set to come into effect on 1 July 2023. Childcare subsidy rates for families earning less than $530,000 would be increased, and the plan would cost $5.1 billion over the forward estimates.

Aged care reforms , which Labor campaigned on, will cost $2.5 billion. Labor's plan includes wage increases, more carers, and requires all aged care homes to have a nurse on-site 24/7.

180,000 fee-free TAFE places in a bid to fix skills shortages. It's part of a $1.1 billion package to be jointly funded between the federal, state, and territory governments.

Tax breaks for electric vehicles . This will cost $54.3 million in 2022/23.

Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme medicines will be reduced from $42.50 to $30 . The plan will cost close to $770 million over four years.

