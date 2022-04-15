More than a thousand Australians in residential aged care have died with COVID-19 this year

There have been more COVID-19 deaths in residential aged care this year than in the first two years of the pandemic combined.





Data from the federal health department released this week showed 1,088 people in residential aged care have died so far in 2022.

There were a total of 918 COVID-19 deaths in the centres as of 31 December 2021.

Some 28,028 people have contracted COVID-19 in Australian residential aged care centres since the pandemic started.

The federal health department has been contacted for comment.

On Friday, Australia recorded 34 deaths linked to COVID-19 across the country.

In NSW, 16 people have lost their lives, seven people have died in Victoria, seven in South Australia, two in Queensland, one in Tasmania, and Western Australia has recorded one historical death.

NSW recorded 15,367 cases on Friday with 1,485 people in hospital with the virus. Among those, 69 are in intensive care.

The state shared 100,000 rapid antigen tests from its state stockpile with Tonga after a request from the island nation.

Linens have also been provided by the government after 115 hospital beds were donated by Sydney hospitals.

"These resources will take the pressure off the people of Tonga, who are fighting the pandemic while working tirelessly to rebuild after the devastation caused by the tsunami," Treasurer Matt Kean said.

South Australia's restrictions eased

South Australians are beginning the Easter long weekend with eased COVID-19 restrictions from Friday.

Masks are now only required on public transport, planes, indoors at airports, hospitals and community healthcare, residential aged care, disability care facilities and correctional service facilities.

QR check-ins are also only required in hospitals and aged care facilities.

It comes as the state recorded 4,062 COVID-19 cases on Friday. There are 209 people in hospital with the virus, including 11 in intensive care.

What's happening elsewhere?

In Victoria, there are 9,664 COVID-19 cases with 374 in hospital and 14 in intensive care.

Tasmania recorded 1,489 cases. There are 55 people in hospital, with one in intensive care.

Up north in Queensland, 7,673 people tested positive for COVID-19. There are 574 people in hospital, with 21 in intensive care.

The NT reported 448 new cases. There are 29 people in hospital, with two in intensive care.

Western Australia recorded 7,990 cases. There are 197 people are in hospital, with four in intensive care.

34.4 million RATs delivered to aged care

Since August 2021, 34.4 million RATs have been distributed to aged care facilities and more than 95 million have been purchased by the Australian Government.

As of Tuesday, 1,729,891 COVID-19 PCR tests have been conducted at 2,990 unique residential aged care facilities.

There were 30,367 positive test results.

Also as of Tuesday, a total of 513,791 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to residents in residential aged care facilities.

Second booster available

More than 4.1 million Australians became eligible to get their second booster dose from the beginning of April.

Those eligible include people aged 65 and over, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people over 50, residents in aged care and disability care facilities, and people aged 16 years and older who are severely immunocompromised.

ATAGI said the fourth dose should be received four months after the initial booster dose.