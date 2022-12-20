More than 30 people hurt as severe turbulence rocks Hawaiian Airlines flight

Key Points At least 36 passengers have been injured after a Hawaiian Airlines flight was rocked by severe turbulence.

The incident occurred approximately 30 minutes before the Honolulu-bound flight was set to land.

Trapped passengers caught the chaos on video showing unconscious passengers, disarrayed belongings, and oxygen masks dangling mid-air.

US safety officials will launch an investigation into a Hawaiian Airlines flight after severe turbulence injured at least 36 people and hospitalised 20.





The HA35 flight bound from Phoenix to Honolulu was nearing descent when it encountered turbulence, according to the US Federal Aviation Administration. The incident occurred around 7:35 AM AEDT on Monday.





Passengers documented the chaos on video, showing bleeding or unconscious seated passengers and crew members, belongings strewn in the cabin, and oxygen masks dangling mid-air.



“My life flashed before my eyes. I was scared,” said Kaylee Reyes, one of the 288 people on board at the time of the incident.





"My mum wasn't buckled and so I turned to my right and I saw that she was like... she hit the ceiling and she hit the floor."



Officials confirmed 20 passengers and crew members were taken to the local hospital, with 11 reported to be in a serious condition. Seventeen were passengers and three were crew members.





The youngest passengers injured were a 14-month-old baby and a teen, reported by BBC.





Upon landing, passengers received medical treatment at the terminal and if needed, were taken to care in ambulances.



This photo combination of mobile images, courtesy of passenger Jazmin Bitanga, shows the interior of the Hawaiian Airlines plane after it hit severe turbulence. Source: AAP / Jazmin Bitanga/AP There were heavy thunderstorms in the area at the time of the turbulence, and Hawaiian Air Chief Operating Officer Jon Snook said the airline was familiar with the instability such weather conditions can bring.





“The seatbelt sign was at the time that occurred, and we're obviously in a situation where we're dealing with a lot of unstable air and weather conditions that are difficult to deal with if you're an airline," Mr Snook said.





Mr Snook added he was “grateful for the support” of the crew and emergency service who rushed to manage “a very difficult situation”.

