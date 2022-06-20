Morning Briefing: ACCC probes energy prices, PM deals with Assange case through diplomatic channels, and Israel to dissolve parliament

Good morning. It's Tuesday 21st June, and here's a round up of the latest news.



ACCC monitoring energy prices and supply

Australia's chief competition regulator said it is monitoring power companies to ensure they don't act against the interest of consumers by withholding supply or setting retail prices above the market threshold.





International factors, like the war in Ukraine, have led to a surge in global gas and supply prices.





A snap of cold weather on Australia's east coast has also increased demand on the grid at the same time as coal-fired power stations experienced unexpected outages.



Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said the regulator will work to provide greater transparency around the factors influencing gas and electricity prices.





"Conduct that is unlawful in terms of anti-competitive conduct can be pursued criminally," she told the ABC.





"In relation to other aspects of our Act we pursue civilly but that can include very significant pecuniary penalties, so if we find conduct of any of this nature we will take the appropriate action."



Worst energy grid stresses passed

Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen says the worst of the stresses on the energy grid have passed, while admitting significant strains remain.





The Energy Security Board released a paper on Monday recommending coal and gas-fired generators as an ongoing part of the energy mix.





It said underwriting the companies that operate such generators, as part of a capacity mechanism, will not impact the transition to clean energy.



Minister for Climate Change & Energy Chris Bowen says the energy market is a "complicated beast". Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE Mr Bowen said the paper is the "next step" in helping to solve the crisis.





"It simply informs state and territory minsters and myself about the issues to be worked through; we'll be working through those in coming weeks and months," he said.





"I'm very, very confident the goodwill that has been displayed around the table between state and territory energy ministers and myself will continue be reflected and we will develop a capacity mechanism which works for the task at hand, which is to ensure reliability as we undertake this massive transformation in our energy grid to be being much more renewably-focused."





The nation's energy ministers will meet again on Friday.



Assange case to be dealt with through proper diplomatic channels

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he will deal with the case of Julian Assange through proper diplomatic channels.





UK Home Secretary Priti Patel approved the extradition of the Wikileaks founder to the United States last Friday.





Mr Assange's wife Stella has said she is worried for his life.



The Australian's legal representatives have 14 days to lodge an appeal in the U-K High Court.





Mr Albanese said he stands by comments he made last year, where he said he doesn't see the point of an ongoing pursuit of Mr Assange.





But he's not going to break proper protocols over the matter.





"There are some people who think that if you put things in capital letters on Twitter , and put an exclamation mark, then, that somehow makes it more important. It doesn't," he said.





"I intend to lead a government that engages diplomatically, and appropriately with our partners."



Israel to dissolve parliament

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid have agreed to dissolve parliament, triggering a new election.





It follows weeks of pressure on Mr Bennett's fragile ruling coalition.





He will step aside, with Mr Lapid to take over as interim prime minister until new elections can be held.





Mr Lapid said they will not wait for the new election to tackle challenges.



Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office has announced that his weakened coalition will be disbanded and the country will head to new elections. Source: AP / Maya Alleruzzo "A word about what comes next - even if we are going to elections in a few months, the challenges we face will not wait," he said.





"We need to tackle the cost of living, wage the campaign against Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah, and stand against the forces threatening to turn Israel into a non-democratic country."





A vote will be held in parliament next week.



Russian forces capture territory in Ukraine's east

Russian forces have captured territory along a frontline river in eastern Ukraine.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy predicted Moscow would escalate attacks ahead of a summit of European leaders expected to welcome Kyiv's bid to join the EU.





Moscow's separatist proxies claimed to have captured Toshkivka, a town on the mostly Ukrainian-held western bank of the Seversky Donets river, south of Severodonetsk, which has become the main battlefield city in recent weeks.



Ukraine acknowledged that Moscow had success in Toshkivka and said the Russians were trying to gain a foothold there to make a breakthrough into the wider, Ukrainian-held pocket of the eastern Donbas region.



Senate election results finalised

The election results for the Senate were confirmed on Monday, with neither major party securing an outright majority.





Labor and the Greens are expected to work together in the upper house, with 38 seats between them.





But at least one crossbencher will still be needed to pass legislation.



