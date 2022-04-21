Morning Briefing: Anthony Albanese in isolation, US casts doubt on Russian victory in Mariupol and Novak Djokovic hits out at Wimbledon's Russian, Belarusian ban

Labor's election campaign has suffered a blow, with Opposition leader Anthony Albanese testing positive to COVID-19.

Mr Albanese is to isolate at home for seven days after returning a positive PCR test ahead of a planned trip to Western Australia.

A statement from the Labor leader says he had been testing regularly as part of his election campaign duties.

He says is feeling fine so far and will continue his responsibilities as alternative prime minister from home, where he says he will be fighting for a better future for all Australians.

Labor MPs are expected to step up their campaigning while Mr Albanese is in isolation, and he is also likely to attend some events online, if he is well enough.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has sent his political rival his best wishes, saying "everyone's experience of COVID is different", but that he hopes Mr Albanese doesn't experience any serious symptoms.

Mr Morrison will continue on the campaign trail, expecting to spend Day 12 in Brisbane.

Meanwhile, the Australian Electoral Commission will conduct the ballot draw at midday to decide the order of candidates for all upper and lower house seats.

Russia claims victory in Mariupol, US casts doubts

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed a victory in the biggest battle in the war in Ukraine, declaring the port city of Mariupol has been "liberated", as he calls it, after nearly two months of conflict.

Mr Putin has ordered his troops to blockade a steelworks in the city where hundreds of fighters and civilians are taking refuge in bunkers.

The Ukrainian government says the Russian president wants to avoid a final clash with its forces in the city because he lacks the troops to defeat them.

The United States President, Joe Biden, says there's no evidence yet to back up President Putin's claims.

"It's questionable whether he does control Mariupol. One thing for sure we know about Mariupol, he should allow humanitarian corridors to let people in that steel mill and other places that are buried under rubble to get out, to get out.

"That's what any, any, any head of state would do in such a circumstance. And so there is no evidence yet that Mariupol has completely fallen."

Meanwhile, the US has pledged another $800 million (A$ 1.1 trillion) in military aid to Ukraine, as the country faces a fresh onslaught by Russia on its eastern flank.

The arms package is the same size as one announced last week, and Mr Biden says it will go towards weapons and equipment for Ukrainian forces.

Mr Biden also announced a new sanction that will see Russian-affiliated ships banned from U-S ports.

Boris to be investigated over 'Partygate'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face an investigation into whether he misled parliament over breaches of lockdown rules during the COVID-19 pandemic.

British MPs voted to trigger the investigation after it was revealed that several alcohol-fuelled parties were held at Downing Street during the strictest of COVID-19 restrictions, when such things were banned for the general public.

Mr Johnson initially told the parliament his office had followed all lockdown rules during the pandemic, but an internal report subsequently found otherwise.

During the debate, MPs on all sides called for Mr Johnson to resign and backed an opposition motion that he should be investigated by the Committee of Privileges.

Mr Johnson has denied misleading parliament, saying he did not know he was breaking the rules his government had enforced.

Blast in Afghanistan kills 31 people

At least 31 people are dead and at least 87 wounded following four explosions at a Shi'ite mosque in northern Afghanistan.

The explosions came during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and two days after blasts tore through a high school in a predominantly Shi'ite Hazara area in western Kabul, killing at least six people.

The Shi'ite community, a religious minority in Afghanistan, is frequently targeted by Sunni militant groups, including Islamic State.

Djokovic condemns Wimbledon's ban on Russian, Belarusian players

Tennis ace Novak Djokovic says the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian tennis players from competing in this year's Wimbledon tournament is "crazy".

The World number one says he will always condemn war as he himself is a child of war, having fled airstrikes at 11 years old.

But Djokovic went on to say he doesn't support the ban.

"I will always condemn war, I will never support war being myself a child of war. I know how much emotional trauma it leaves.

"Us here in Serbia, we all know well what was happening in 1999, in the Balkans we have had many wars in recent history, ordinary people always suffer most.

"However, I cannot support the decision of Wimbledon, I think it is crazy.

"Players, tennis players, athletes, they have nothing to do with it. So when politics interferes with sport, it doesn't turn out well."

