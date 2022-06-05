Morning Briefing: Anthony Albanese's first bilateral visit, Bangladesh explosion, and Nadal's French Open victory

Good morning. It's Monday 6th June, and here's a round up of the latest news.



Anthony Albanese prepares to strengthen ties with Indonesia

Anthony Albanese has touched down in the Indonesian capital Jakarta on his first bilateral overseas trip since being sworn in as prime minister.





Mr Albanese will hold crucial talks on Monday with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and meet ASEAN leaders during his three-day stay.





It is his first bilateral overseas visit since becoming prime minister.





Speaking on the tarmac after stepping off his plane, Mr Albanese described Australia's northern neighbour as a great and important friend .



Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese disembarks the plane on arrival in Jakarta, Indonesia. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch "We have a very important economic relationship and President Widodo has been a great friend of Australia and we welcomed him to our parliament just a short period of time ago," the prime minister said.





As well as committing to a deeper strategic partnership between the two countries, leaders are also expected to discuss Australia's $200 million climate and infrastructure fund.





Mr Albanese pledged during the election campaign that Indonesia would be a top foreign affairs priority for a Labor government.



Bangladesh blast rips through port, killing dozens

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed her shock over a fire that has killed at least 49 people and injured more than 300 .





The fire tore through a container depot near the country's main Chittagong Seaport, more than 200 kilometres southeast of the capital Dhaka.



Firefighters try to contain the fire caused by an explosion at a private Inland Container Depot in Chittagong, Bangladesh. Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency At least nine firefighters are among the dead and authorities fear the death toll will rise further with many of the injured in critical condition.





Deputy Inspector General Anwar Hossain has promised a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire





Fire service officials suspect the explosion and fire may have started in a container of hydrogen peroxide and spread quickly to other containers.





It's the latest in a long line of industrial disasters in Bangladesh, many linked to the country's massive garment industry.



Vladimir Putin threatens Ukraine with more attacks

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned the west he'll strike at new targets if the United States and allies started supplying Ukraine with longer-range missiles.





His warning comes amid reports the Ukraine capital Kyiv has been hit by Russian missiles for the first time in more than a month .





Russia claims to have destroyed western-supplied tanks on the outskirts of the capital and in an interview with a state broadcaster, Mr Putin says there may be more targets attacked if Ukraine receives longer-range missiles from NATO-aligned countries.





"If they are going to be supplied we'll make certain conclusions and use our own means of destruction which we have enough to strike at those targets which we have not yet been hitting," he said.





US President Joe Biden has announced plans to give Ukraine precision rocket systems after receiving assurances from Kyiv that it would not use them to hit targets inside Russia.



Nadal scores record-breaking French Open victory

Rafael Nadal has defeated Casper Ruud to lift a record-extending 14th French Open trophy.



Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning against Casper Ruud of Norway in their final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France. Source: AAP / Mohammed Badra Sweeping away Norwegian Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0, Nadal is now halfway to the calendar grand slam for the first time in his career after he won the year's first major at the Australian Open.





Victory earned Nadal his 22nd slam and put him two clear of World number one Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the men's race for the most major titles.





Nadal, still battling a chronic foot injury, says he is unsure what will happen in the future, but will keep fighting.



