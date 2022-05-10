Morning Briefing: Labor defends wage rise push, UN condemns Sri Lanka violence, and fresh Collingwood racism allegations

Anthony Albanese has defended his support for a minimum wage increase in line with the current inflation rate of 5.1 per cent.

Good morning. It’s Wednesday 11th May, and here’s a round up of the latest news.

The opposition leader said

, pushing for a rise in line with the cost of living.

"The last increase that the Fair Work Commission made was 2.5 per cent even though inflation was just 1.1. So we know that the Fair Work Commission has taken these issues into account, we've clearly said that people shout not fall further behind," he said on the ABC's 7.30.

The Coalition has accused Mr Albanese of unprecedented interference in the commission's operations.

Business groups only support a three per cent increase to the minimum wage.

Poll shows Josh Frydenberg could lose his seat

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg looks set to lose his blue-ribbon Melbourne seat of Kooyong to independent Monique Ryan, according to a new poll.

The You Gov poll - commissioned by the Australian newspaper - also shows another independent, Zoe Daniel, ahead of Liberal MP Tim Wilson in the seat of Goldstein.

But the poll shows

" falling short in their challenges to sitting Liberal members in the New South Wales seats of Mackellar,

and North Sydney.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg (left) and independent candidate for Kooyong Monique Ryan during a televised debate at Hawthorn Town Hall in Melbourne on 5 May 2022. Credit: ANDREW HENSHAW/AAPIMAGE

UN condemns violence in Sri Lanka

The United Nations has condemned the latest violence in Sri Lanka as the country's defence ministry orders security forces to shoot anyone injuring others or damaging property.

Defying a 36-hour curfew, protesters swarmed the entrance to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office in Colombo for the 32nd day to demand that he follow in his brother's footsteps and quit.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned on Monday after violent clashes left several dead.

The defence ministry said eight people, including a ruling politician, were killed and 219 injured in the latest violence.

More than 100 buildings and 60 vehicles have also been burned.

Armed Sri Lankan military personnel stand guard near vehicles that were torched and left behind during clashes between government supporters and anti-government protesters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 10 May 2022. Source: EPA / CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE/EPA

UN Human Rights spokesperson Liz Throssell said the violence is troubling.

"Authorities, including military personnel deployed in support of security forces, should exercise restraint in policing the situation and ensure that measures adopted in the context of the state of emergency comply with international human rights norms and are not used to stifle dissent or hinder peaceful protest," she said.

The Rajapaksa family has been blamed for leading Sri Lanka into its worst economic crisis in decades.

The country has been plagued by severe food and medicine shortages and rolling power cuts.

Prince Charles delivers Queen's speech at UK parliament opening

Queen Elizabeth's long reign has entered new territory with the 96-year-old monarch delegating the formal opening of parliament to her son and heir.

Prince Charles has set out the UK government's agenda in the traditional Queen's speech, stepping in for his mother who couldn't attend due to health issues.

The speech is written by the government but traditionally read out by the monarch.

Prince Charles reads the Queen's speech seated next to her crown during the State Opening of Parliament, at the Palace of Westminster in London, 10 May 2022. Credit: Alastair Grant/AP

Prince Charles read through a short speech laying out 38 bills the government plans to pass.

"Her Majesty's government will continue to seize the opportunities of the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union to support economic growth," he said.

"Regulations on businesses will be repealed and reformed. A bill will enable law inherited from the European Union to be more easily amended. Public sector procurement will be simplified to provide new opportunities for small businesses."

New Collingwood racism allegations

Fresh allegations of racism at Collingwood football club have emerged with

sharing audio of conversations between him and ex-Magpies coach Nathan Buckley on social media.

Mr Buckley can be heard accusing Mr Lumumba of throwing former club president Eddie McGuire "under the bus", questioning whether he had the "best interests" of the club.

Mr Lumumba replied "I didn't throw him under the bus", saying it was hurtful that Buckley "still believed that".

The leaked conversations, which took place in 2014, were released after Mr Buckley said on Monday that Mr Lumumba's experiences with racism were "not the truth [that he knew] to be true".