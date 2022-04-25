Morning Briefing: Labor's Pacific plan, Elon Musk strikes $61 billion Twitter deal and Zali Steggall blames PM for creating division

Labor is planning to announce a package of measures to boost Australia's diplomatic and military relationships in the Pacific.

Including increases to the aid budget, more money for climate change adaptation and an overhaul of Pacific Island worker programs in Australia, the announcement is designed in part to bolster the Opposition's foreign policy credentials.

Under the package, the ABC will also receive $8 million a year to deliver Australian content to Pacific nations, challenging China's expansionism in the region.

A new Australia-Pacific Defence School is also included, which would provide additional training to military and security force personnel from the region.

Labor's spokeswoman for foreign affairs, Penny Wong, is expected to make the announcement in Darwin today.

Elon Musk to buy Twitter

, with the social platform's board agreeing to a $61 billion (US$44 billion) takeover.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has purchased Twitter for a multibillion-dollar sum. Source: AAP,AP / Hannibal Hanschke

The deal puts the Tesla chief executive in charge of a company with 217 million users and an influential role in shaping the political and media agenda on both sides of the Atlantic.

Musk has signalled that Twitter will be overhauled under his leadership, including changes in content moderation, having described himself as a “free speech absolutist”.

Zali Steggall blames the PM for creating division

The political opponent of a Liberal candidate who broke her silence about past transgender remarks is blaming the party's leader for community division.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison hand-picked Katherine Deves to contest the Sydney seat of Warringah but the trans community has criticised her views.

Independent member for Warringah Zali Steggall is accusing Mr Morrison of creating division after Ms Deves spoke to SBS News about death threats against her.

Independent member for Warringah, Zali Steggall. Source: AAP

"And so this issue I put squarely again on Scott Morrison. This is wedge politics, this is nasty politics for ulterior motive and he should dis-endorse this candidate."

When approached by SBS News on Anzac Day about the latest from Ms Deves and her comments, Mr Morrison wouldn't be drawn into the debate.

He previously told the media Ms Deves recognised a sensitive approach is needed and he backed her right to express her views.

COVID-19 outbreak on WA cruise ship

on one of the first cruise ships allowed to travel to Western Australia since the pandemic began.

The 10 passengers and two crew members tested positive aboard the Coral Discoverer, which had completed a 10-day voyage from Darwin.

All guests were asympomatic or had mild symptoms with their close contacts ordered to isolate, and some were transported to Broome hotels.

The ship had 61 passengers and 30 crew members but smaller cruise ships were permitted to come to Western Australian earlier this month.

Russia warns of 'real' danger of World War Three

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says that peace talks with Ukraine would continue, while

.

Speaking to Russian news agencies on Monday, he criticised Kyiv's approach to the talks, adding: "Good will has its limits. But if it isn't reciprocal, that doesn't help the negotiation process.

"But we are continuing to engage in negotiations with the team delegated by (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Mr Zelenskyy, and these contacts will go on."

Given the current tensions, Mr Lavrov said the danger of World War III was "real".

"The danger is serious, it is real, you can't underestimate it," Mr Lavrov told the Interfax news agency.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Source: AAP

It comes after the United States' Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Mr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

Following the meeting, Mr Austin said the US believes Ukraine can win the war against Russia if it has the "right equipment".

"The first step in winning is believing that you can win. And so they believe that we can win," Mr Austin told a group of journalists on Monday.

"We believe that we can win — they can win — if they have the right equipment, the right support."

The meeting between the two sides was "very productive and detailed", according to a Pentagon spokesman, adding that Mr Zelenskyy was also briefed on a security summit in Germany on Tuesday among Western allies.

After the talks, Mr Austin said the United States hoped the Russian military would be exhausted in Ukraine.

"We want to see Russia weakened to the degree that it can't do the kinds of things that it has done in invading Ukraine," said Mr Austin.

Collingwood beats Essendon in Anzac Day clash

In AFL, Essendon coach Brett Rutten says the Bombers' performance improved during the team's 11 point loss to Collingwood on Anzac Day.

The traditional clash between Collingwood and Essendon takes place each year but the Magpies were too good on Monday, winning 93 to 82 points.

Mr Rutten says the players are keen to lift their game and the team is growing despite the loss.

"There were times where momentum shifts but I think both teams were up for the fight, a little bit scrappy and a little but messy at times, which is going to be like that but yeah I thought on the whole, we grew throughout the game."