Morning Briefing: PM confident despite looming rate hike, Israel demands Russian apology, and leaders' debates confirmed

saying Australians understand the impact of global inflationary pressures.

interest rate hike could hurt him on polling day,

PM remains confident despite possible hike in interest rates

Good morning. It’s Tuesday 3rd May, and here’s a round up of the latest news.

The Reserve Bank of Australia could on Tuesday hike the cash interest rate for the first time in 12 years after inflation surged to a 20-year high of 5.1 per cent.

The prime minister, who will start the day campaigning in Melbourne, says voters will back the party they believe are better economic managers.

"They know

on interest rates," he said on Monday.

Asked if rising rates could damage the coalition's chances at the federal election on May 21, Mr Morrison accused journalists of looking through a "totally political lens".

"I don't. And Australians don't," he said.

Leaders' debates locked in

The two major party leaders will go head-to-head twice within the same week when they

.

The next official clash between Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Labor leader Anthony Albanese is on the Nine Network on Sunday 8 May.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison (left) and Labor leader Anthony Albanese (right). Source: AAP

The following leaders' debate for this month is via Channel 7 on 11 May.

The pair already challenged each other on Sky News in April

, where Mr Albanese secured a narrow victory in winning over voters.

The latest polls from Monday show the Opposition is leading the Liberal-National coalition by 53 per cent to 47 per cent on a two-party preferred basis.

No insurance for property damage due to climate change

More than half a million

, a new report has warned.

The Climate Council says the

as the cost of cover becomes unattainable for properties most at risk of climate-fuelled disasters.

New modelling suggests that by 2030 one in every 25 properties nationally could be without cover either because it might be refused or will be financially out of reach.

, with 6.5 per cent of its properties exposed to that fate, with NSW next at 3.3 per cent.

Germany will support EU embargo on Russian oil

German officials have confirmed they are willing to support an immediate European Union

.

The move would mark a major shift from Russia's biggest energy customer, which is considering allowing the bloc to impose a ban within days.

Russia's energy exports - by far its biggest source of income -

over the war in Ukraine.

Several hundred Germans protest against their government's reluctance to ban Russian oil, holding signs reading "No War" and "Stop Swift, Gas, Putin". Source: Getty / Picture Alliance / DPA

Germany's economy minister Robert Habeck says, despite being a "heavy load to bear", they're prepared to go ahead with the penalties.

"Germany is not against an oil ban on Russia. Of course, it is a heavy load to bear, but we would be ready to do that ... It would help if we (had) some weeks or months, more time to do all the preparations, meaning technical preparations," Mr Habeck said.

"Time is helpful, but I think other countries have bigger problems."

Russian official criticised by Israel after dubbing Hitler as Jewish

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has demanded an apology from his Russian counterpart for Nazi comparisons, calling his remarks "outrageous".

Sergei Lavrov has suggested

.

"Such lies are intended to accuse the Jews themselves of the most horrific crimes in history that were committed against them," Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. Source: AAP / AP / Debbie Hill

"The use of the Holocaust of the Jewish people for political purposes must stop immediately," he added.

Foreign Minister Lavrov says Ukraine's leader

won't undermine Mr Putin's position.

"If I remember it right, I may be wrong, but Hitler also had Jewish origins, so it doesn't mean absolutely anything. For some time we have heard from the wise Jewish people that the biggest

were Jewish," Mr Lavrov said.

Federal government warned about Manus Island detention unrest

A Melbourne court has been told the

eight years ago.

and more than 70 others were injured in 2014, prompting a former security guard to take legal action against the government and G4S security.

The court heard there were repeated warnings about the increasing disturbances at the centre but allegedly nothing was done to de-escalate the tensions.

An ABC interview played to the court featuring Scott Morrison who was the then-immigration and border protection minister, mentioned the government was anticipating riots and taking steps to ramp up security.

The trial continues.

Another blow for Russian sport in major football ban

from competing in this summer's women's Euro 2022, while Europe's football governing body has also banned Russia from UEFA competitions next season.

to host the men's Euro 2028 or Euro 2032 tournaments is now ineligible too,

.

On Monday, UEFA announced that Portugal - who lost to Russia in the play-offs - will replace them at Euro 2022, which takes place in July.

The ban imposed on the clubs means there will be no Russian teams in the men's and women's Champions League, Europa League, or Europa Conference League during the 2022-23 campaign.

With AAP, AFP, Reuters.