Morning Briefing: Report calls for urgent climate action, Morrison urges against voting for independents and Macron names France's new Prime Minister

Good morning. It’s Tuesday 17th May, and here’s a round-up of the latest news.



New report calls for urgent climate action

A new report warns global warming has reached critical levels in key ecosystems, including the West Antarctic glaciers, eastern Amazonian rainforest, and the world's coral systems.





Using real-time data, the authors from the Melbourne-based Breakthrough National Centre for Climate Restoration have found between 1.2 and 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming has already been reached in these areas - and that will accelerate the effects of runaway climate change.





The report calls for urgent action to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030.





Report co-author Ian Dunlop says the climate impacts are happening faster than the five-year process of review conducted by UN scientists - and that bolder political leadership is needed to avoid the worst-case outcome.



PM urges against voting for independents

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is urging Australian voters not to rely on independent candidates and in turn take the nation's strong economy for granted.





The Coalition is behind in the polls, trailing Labor on a 54 per cent to 46 per cent two-party preferred basis just days out from the federal election day.





On Monday, Mr Morrison told ABC some seats are taking an "insulated" approach and are weighing up other issues while he is focused on the coalition's economic position.





When asked about his ability to negotiate with independents if there is a hung parliament , Mr Morrison would not be drawn on the potential of having a "weakened" parliament.



Lawyer says Buffalo shooting was domestic terrorism

The lawyer representing the relatives of victims killed in a US shooting is calling for the crime to be recognised as domestic terrorism.





The accused 18-year-old Payton Gendron surrendered on Saturday after the shooting deaths of 10 people in Buffalo, aged between 32 and 86 years old.





Most of the victims were black and lawyer Ben Crump is accusing the white gunman of targeting the African-American communi





"This was an act of domestic terrorism perpetrated by a young white supremacist. There's no question about his intentions," Mr Crump said.





Elisabeth Borne has been appointed as the new French Prime Minister prompting a government and cabinet reshuffle following the re-election of Emmanuel Macron as French President. Source: AAP / CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/EPA

Elisabeth Borne announced as Prime Minister of France

French President Emmanuel Macron has named former labor minister Elisabeth Borne as the country's new Prime Minister.





The 61-year-old from Paris succeeds Prime Minister Jean Castex who resigned from the post earlier on Monday.





Ms Borne is the second woman to serve in the leadership role after working for various ministries and the state railway.



Wayne Milera says teammate's racism ban was 'stressful'

In the AFL, Adelaide indigenous leader Wayne Milera has outlined the difficulty in repairing his relationship with Taylor Walker after the star forward served a racism ban in 2021.





Milera, who is the Crows most experienced First Nations player, says Walker's suspension over a racist comment last year was 'stressful,' and rebuilding the relationship took time.





Walker missed out on six games last August over his remark which happened when he was watching a state league game.





Milera says he is comfortable having him at the club and he has apologised for the incident.



Disability Commission to hold second public hearing on Afford allegations

The Disability Royal Commission will hold a second public hearing today on the treatment of young people in the care of a Western Sydney disability organisation.





Five hearing days have been set aside to inquire into the Australian Foundation for Disability, otherwise known as Afford, and allegations by multiple families that their loved ones were neglected and abused by a lifestyle support worker who was later convicted and jailed for three years.





The mothers have also detailed problems with the quality of care provided by Afford.



