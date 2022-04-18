Morning Briefing: Russia begins eastern Ukraine offensive, speculation over interest rates and Cristiano Ronaldo announces death of baby son

Russia's large-scale offensive in the eastern Donbas region has begun,

"We can now confirm that Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas, which they have been preparing for a long time. A large part of the Russian army is now dedicated to this offensive," he said on Telegram.

"No matter how many Russian soldiers are brought here, we will fight. We will defend ourselves."

after Russia withdrew troops from the region around the capital Kyiv and refocused its efforts on the Donbas region that pro-Moscow separatists have partly controlled since 2014.

Reserve Bank minutes to be released

Australians could be getting a clue as to whether interest rates will soon rise.

The minutes of the latest monetary policy meeting of the Reserve Bank are due to be released on Tuesday morning.

The central bank sets the official interest rate, which hasn't gone up since November, 2010.

It's thought it could raise the rate, currently at 0.1 per cent, as soon as next month, with the latest inflation data due to come out next week.

The central bank aims to keep inflation at between two and three per cent over the course of the economic cycle.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Attorney-General Michaelia Cash during a visit to Wanneroo BMX Club on Day 8 of the 2022 federal election campaign, in Perth, in the Division of Pearce. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS

Leaders to continue campaigns in marginal seats of WA, Queensland

Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese will continue to campaign in marginal seats on opposite sides of the country as day nine of the federal election campaign kicks off.

The prime minister will continue his trip to Western Australia, whilst the opposition leader remains in Queensland.

There's heavy pressure on the Labor Party to do better in Queensland if it wishes to take power. Presently, it holds six of the thirty House of Representatives seats in the state.

Mr Morrison and Mr Albanese will have their first debate of the campaign in the state on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, Agriculture Minister David Littleproud will debate the opposition spokeswoman on the matter, Julie Collins, at the National Press Club in Canberra.

Electoral rolls have now closed ahead of the poll on 21 May.

Shanghai reports three COVID-19 deaths

Authorities in Shanghai say all three of the city's reported COVID-19 deaths were elderly people with underlying health conditions.

They are the first coronavirus-related deaths announced in Shanghai since 2020 - claims that have come under scrutiny.

Most of China's richest and most populous metropolis of 25 million residents are entering their third week under lockdown, as part of the country's zero-tolerance policy towards the virus.

Over 300,000 COVID-19 infections have been recorded in Shanghai since restrictions were imposed in late March.

Wu Qianyu, an inspector at the city's Health Commission, says those who died had underlying conditions, including diabetes and hypertension.

"None of them had been vaccinated. Their situation deteriorated after entering the hospital and died despite rescue effort. The direct cause was underlying diseases."

In this file photo, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo takes part in a training session at for the team at the Allianz Arena ahead of Saturday's UEFA EURO 2020 Group F soccer match against Germany. Source: AAP / Christian Charisius/DPA

Cristiano Ronaldo and partner announce death of baby son

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo's baby son has died.

The Manchester United star, 37, announced on social media that the boy died during childbirth.

The football star's partner, Georgina Rodriguez, recently gave birth to twins - a boy and a girl.

He says only the survival of the infant girl gives them the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

