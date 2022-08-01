Australia

'Most expensive Maccas meal': Traveller fined for carrying McMuffins from Indonesia

Darwin Airport’s new biosecurity detector dog, Zinta, has uncovered undeclared meat on a passenger arriving from Indonesia, resulting in a hefty fine.

Undeclared FMD-risk products found by Zinta at Darwin airport.jpg

The meat products will be tested for food and mouth disease (FMD) before they’re destroyed. Credit: Supplied

A returning passenger from Indonesia has been issued with a $2,664 infringement notice at Darwin Airport for carrying meat products that could introduce serious diseases such as foot and mouth disease (FMD) into Australia.

Zinta – Darwin Airport’s new biosecurity detector dog – was drawn to the scent of a ham croissant and two egg-and-beef sausage McMuffins, which the traveller failed to declare on their incoming passenger card.

The meat products will be tested for FMD before they’re destroyed.

Advertisement
The passenger was issued an infringement notice for failing to declare potential high biosecurity risk items, and providing a false and misleading document.
READ MORE
Australia's environment is recovering but biodiversity continues to suffer, report says

Twice the cost of an airfare to Bali

Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said Australia is an FMD-free zone and every step should be taken to keep it that way.

“This will be the most expensive Maccas meal this passenger ever has, this fine is twice the cost of an airfare to Bali,” Mr Watt said in a statement on Monday.

“But I have no sympathy for people who choose to disobey Australia’s strict biosecurity measures and recent detections show you will be caught,” he said.

READ MORE
Australia's borders won't close to Indonesia over foot and mouth disease, minister says
According to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry website, while travellers can import meat products in cans or jars, import of uncanned meats from all countries except New Zealand is strictly prohibited.
A biosecurity detector dog with its carer.
Zinta – Darwin Airport’s new biosecurity detector dog – with her carer. Credit: Supplied
“Uncanned meats (includes vacuum sealed items) are not allowed into Australia unless accompanied by an import permit,” the website states.

“Biosecurity is no joke — it helps protect jobs, our farms, food and supports the economy,” Mr Watt said.

“Passengers who choose to travel need to make sure they are fulfilling the conditions to enter Australia, by following all biosecurity measures,” he said.
Detector Dog Zinta in Darwin with handler at Darwin airport
Detector dog Zinta in Darwin with handler at Darwin Airport. Credit: Supplied
Zinta — the biodiversity detector — was praised for her role, too, by the minister.

“Zinta was placed at Darwin Airport as part of the Albanese Government’s tough new biosecurity defences, and it’s excellent to see she is already contributing to keeping the country safe."
Share
2 min read
Published 1 August 2022 at 12:17pm
By Akash Arora
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

'I need a hug': Anthony Albanese, Solomons leader embrace at first meeting

'I need a hug': Anthony Albanese, Solomons leader embrace at first meeting

Politics

Grindr no longer exists on China's app store. In the LGBTIQ+ community, data privacy is a growing concern

Grindr no longer exists on China's app store. In the LGBTIQ+ community, data privacy is a growing concern

World

Australia's visa backlog and how the new government plans to fix it

Australia's visa backlog and how the new government plans to fix it

Immigration

Why you should throw out the thongs you wore in Bali

Why you should throw out the thongs you wore in Bali

Australia

People like Abe may overtake Christians as the dominant religious group in Australia

People like Abe may overtake Christians as the dominant religious group in Australia

Australia

Immunity from COVID-19 reinfection could now last just 28 days. Here's what you need to know

Immunity from COVID-19 reinfection could now last just 28 days. Here's what you need to know

COVID-19

Queensland cafe worker unfairly dismissed for not using 'smiley emojis' in text message

Queensland cafe worker unfairly dismissed for not using 'smiley emojis' in text message

Australia

They thought their skilled worker visas would be approved in eight months. Three years later, they're still waiting

They thought their skilled worker visas would be approved in eight months. Three years later, they're still waiting

Australia