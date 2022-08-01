'Most expensive Maccas meal': Traveller fined for carrying McMuffins from Indonesia

A returning passenger from Indonesia has been issued with a $2,664 infringement notice at Darwin Airport for carrying meat products that could introduce serious diseases such as foot and mouth disease (FMD) into Australia.





Zinta – Darwin Airport’s new biosecurity detector dog – was drawn to the scent of a ham croissant and two egg-and-beef sausage McMuffins, which the traveller failed to declare on their incoming passenger card.





The meat products will be tested for FMD before they’re destroyed.





The passenger was issued an infringement notice for failing to declare potential high biosecurity risk items, and providing a false and misleading document.



Twice the cost of an airfare to Bali

Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said Australia is an FMD-free zone and every step should be taken to keep it that way.





“This will be the most expensive Maccas meal this passenger ever has, this fine is twice the cost of an airfare to Bali,” Mr Watt said in a statement on Monday.





“But I have no sympathy for people who choose to disobey Australia’s strict biosecurity measures and recent detections show you will be caught,” he said.





According to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry website, while travellers can import meat products in cans or jars, import of uncanned meats from all countries except New Zealand is strictly prohibited.



Zinta – Darwin Airport’s new biosecurity detector dog – with her carer. Credit: Supplied “Uncanned meats (includes vacuum sealed items) are not allowed into Australia unless accompanied by an import permit,” the website states.





“Biosecurity is no joke — it helps protect jobs, our farms, food and supports the economy,” Mr Watt said.





“Passengers who choose to travel need to make sure they are fulfilling the conditions to enter Australia, by following all biosecurity measures,” he said.



Detector dog Zinta in Darwin with handler at Darwin Airport. Credit: Supplied Zinta — the biodiversity detector — was praised for her role, too, by the minister.



