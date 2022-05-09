Most young women don’t see politics as an equal space for diverse backgrounds, survey finds

Almost 75 per cent of young women don't feel Australian politics is an inclusive or equal space for them, according to new research, with warnings that an entire generation of potential leaders could be lost.





New research by Plan International Australia also found that 60 per cent don't feel that parliament has become any safer or more equal in the last 12 months, despite reviews into the culture and promises to fix it.

The survey by the Australian arm of the global charity, conducted by YouGov in April, asked 1,034 women and gender diverse people aged 18 to 24 about their views, values and aspirations in Australian politics. Most of them are first-time voters in this year's federal election.

Twenty-six per cent of survey participants identified as being from a culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) background, 24 per cent identified as LGBTIQ+, and 14 per cent had a disability.

Almost a third (30 per cent) of women from CALD communities said they would never consider a career in politics due to their cultural or ethnic background and because parliament is not diverse enough.

But more than one in five (82 per cent) said there should be targets to ensure equal representation for women and people of colour.

Plan International Australia youth activist, Janice, said if she wanted to pursue a career in politics, her success would not be determined by her "trying my hardest".

"Political parties have the power to decide if I'm suitable to be in the public eye because of my race, even if I can represent the voices of my community," she said.

Over 80 per cent of the young women surveyed said they had never aspired to be prime minister, while 41 per cent of those with a disability said a lack of inclusive practices would cause them to give up their dream to work in politics.

While their ideologies may differ, around 90 per cent of the young women surveyed who align with the Coalition, Labor, and the Greens said they feel it is easier for men to succeed in politics than women.

More than half (58 per cent) said they would be more likely to pursue a career in politics if it were more diverse.

The survey data is part of Represent Us, a new report launched on Monday by Plan International Australia that examines the diversity and culture of parliament. The organisation receives funding from the federal government.

"The report found that the toxic culture oozing through the heart of Australian politics is deterring girls and young people from careers in parliament," Plan International Australia chief executive Susanne Legena said.

"The result is that we are losing out on an entire generation of bright, powerful and diverse voices who could transform and lead this country for the better."

Plan International Australia chief executive Susanne Legena. Credit: Plan International Australia

Women currently make up 38 per cent of MPs and senators in federal parliament.

In the World Bank's 2006 Gender Index, Australia was ranked 22nd out of 155 countries for women's political empowerment. By 2021, it had dropped 22 places to rank 54th.

Ms Legena said Australia is even further behind other nations when it comes to equal representation for people from different cultural backgrounds.

"Less than 5 per cent of parliamentarians come from diverse ethnicities, there are just six Indigenous parliamentarians and there are zero parliamentarians who have shared they are trans, non-binary or gender diverse," she said.

"You can't be what you can't see, so the result of these statistics is that an entire generation of girls is growing up with the message that politics is not for them. We have to change this."

Calls for change

Plan International Australia and its youth advocates said they have three demands the next government must take to make parliament a safer and more equal place.

Firstly, they are calling for all parties to commit to implementing all 28 of the recommendations in Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins' Set the Standard report within six to 18 months.

They also back a commitment for all parties to introduce mechanisms to report back to victim-survivors on the implementation of Ms Jenkins' recommendations.

Plan International Australia Ambassador Yasmin Poole. Credit: Australian National University

The organisation also said parties that don't already have targets for the representation of women and people of different ethnic backgrounds should set them.

"When it comes to political representation, the reality is that we are not there yet, and even when we are, we're not safe," Plan International Australia ambassador Yasmin Poole said.

"However, I refuse to turn away from democracy and politics despite seeing this inequality and violence play out.

"As a young woman of colour, I see how doing this would only reward those who want us to remain silent. That does not mean I will pretend this systemic injustice does not exist."