Mother who left baby in Sydney backyard could have feared deportation, officials say

The mother of an abandoned baby girl discovered in a Sydney backyard has been identified after a month-long appeal to find the missing woman.

A newborn baby's toes

A woman who went to police has been confirmed as the mother of a baby found at a Blacktown home. Source: AAP

Key Points
  • DNA tests confirmed the identity of the 35-year-old woman.
  • The infant was just hours old when she was found at a property at Blacktown last month.
  • She was taken by police to a hospital in good health.
A 35-year-old woman has been identified as the mother of a newborn baby girl found abandoned outside a home in Sydney.

The infant was just hours old with her umbilical cord still attached when she was found at a property at Blacktown, in the city's west, last month.

A woman came forward last month saying she was the mother, with DNA tests confirming her identity.
"Following extensive inquiries, a 35-year-old woman has been identified as the mother of the child," Blacktown Police Area Commander Acting Superintendent Jason Pietruszka told AAP on Saturday.

The family who found the baby had moved to the area one week earlier and said they heard a noise outside before making the discovery on 21 April.

The woman was reportedly known to the family living in the Girra Rd property and had recently arrived in Australia on a working visa, according to the Saturday Telegraph.

The paper reported the occupants of the house were not aware she was pregnant nor that she had given birth.

The infant girl was taken by police to Blacktown Hospital in good health.
The Department of Communities and Justice later assumed her care, with a spokeswoman saying the baby girl was "happy and healthy" and with a foster carer.

Fears had grown for the condition of the mother who was urged to attend a hospital or a police station as soon as possible.

"We're really concerned about her health," Acting Inspector David McInerney from Blacktown Police said after the discovery.
"Childbirth can be quite traumatic and we're worried for her safety and wellbeing, both physically and mentally. We're trying to help her.

"It's very concerning, but she's not in any trouble from police. I want to stress that.

"We're appealing to her to come forward, to get some help, and let us help her."

Authorities believe she may have been concerned about deportation if immigration officials became aware she was pregnant or that she had a baby.
2 min read
Published 3 June 2023 12:31pm
Source: AAP

