Sydney mayor raises concerns over families of IS fighters repatriated from Syria

Concerns are being raised about the safety and radicalisation of the first group of Australians repatriated from a Syrian refugee camp to Australia.





Four Australian women and 13 children, who had been in the al-Roj camp since the fall of the self-proclaimed Islamic State, landed in Sydney on Saturday after being taken to Erbil in Iraq to begin their journey.





Earlier this month, the Albanese government confirmed a rescue plan to bring home 16 women and 42 children who are families of IS members.



But the mayor of one of Sydney's most multicultural districts said people in the community were worried.





"The community is always in favour of repatriating refugees; we want to help women and children; we want to help people have a better life," said Fairfield City Council Mayor Frank Carbone.



Fears and deep trauma

"But what the community is saying is that we want to support those who want to be part of us, not those who want to go away, turn their backs against us and fight against us."





He added that there were also concerns for refugees in Sydney who might have been directly affected by the war in the region.





"A lot of our community members are refugees, they've been persecuted and ran away from ISIS, so I think this traumatises them and brings a lot of bad memories," Mr Carbone said.





Salam Qaro, a Yazidi refugee, came to Australia on a humanitarian visa from Iraq in 2019.





He accused IS of killing his grandmother and cousin and said his two uncles were missing after reportedly being captured by the group.



Salam Qaro, a Yazidi refugee, came to Australia on a humanitarian visa from Iraq in 2019. Source: Supplied Mr Qaro said the Australian government had made a "very bad and dangerous decision" by repatriating families of IS fighters.





"The Yazidi community are victims of (ISIS), and we thought that by coming to Australia, a peaceful and multicultural country, we were safe, but bringing these people here is making the Yazidi community very upset, unhappy and it will also increase their anxiety," he said.





He said members of the Yazidi community have deep trauma associated with the IS genocide eight years ago and believes the families of IS fighters repatriated to Australia are radicalised.





"They will never change what they have learned from ISIS, from their fathers and from their husbands," he said.





Mr Qaro said the threat of having people linked to IS was real. "Just imagine you see the people who have killed your family. What are you going to do? How are you going to feel?"



"The Australian government has never consulted with the Yazidi community about the decision; we just woke up this morning and saw the news."





Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said detailed security assessments were done before the repatriation mission, and law enforcement will continue their investigations.



Checks in place

"Informed by national security advice, the Government has carefully considered the range of security, community and welfare factors in making the decision to repatriate," Ms O'Neil said in a statement.





"Allegations of unlawful activity will continue to be investigated by the NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team, comprised of the Australian Federal Police, Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, NSW Police and the NSW Crime Commission.





"Any identified offences may lead to law enforcement action being taken," she said in a statement.



"The New South Wales government is providing extensive support services to assist these women and their children with reintegration alongside law enforcement engagement with these families."





Ms O'Neil's opposition counterpart, Karen Andrews, blasted the move.





"It is inexcusable the actions that have been taken by the Albanese government is putting Australian lives at risk ... the risk that is now in our Australian communities here," she said.





Mr Carbone said multicultural communities wanted the assurance that the repatriated families would support Australian values.





"They need to have confidence that the government is here for Australians, and we want people who are going to be part of our community, not go away and fight against our values or who we are."



