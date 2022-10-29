'Hugs and tears': Father's emotional reunion with daughter and grandchildren repatriated from Syria

The federal government said extensive and detailed individual security assessments were undertaken before the first group of Australians in Syrian refugee camps were repatriated to Australia.





The four women and 13 children - families of fighters from the self-proclaimed Islamic State - arrived in Sydney on Saturday due to a successful repatriation mission from the Roj camp in north-eastern Syria to Erbil in Iraq before making it to Australia.





The Australians were stranded in Syrian camps since the collapse of the IS group in 2019.



Kamalle Dabboussy said after years of campaigning for the return of his daughter and grandchildren, the moment of reunion in Sydney was emotional.





"It was hugs and tears and a very emotional moment at that point," he said after seeing them upon their arrival and transfer to a secure location. "It just was quite overwhelming with joy. It was a feeling of intense joy."





He said authorities have already questioned the women, and they will continue to do so.





"There are unknowns about the next steps. We will continue to work with all the authorities and services, and we will see where that takes us."



Security concerns to be carefully considered

Sydney-born Mariam Dabboussy claims she was coerced into travelling to Syria. She said her husband's brother convinced him to become an IS fighter during a family holiday in 2015. The husband died three months after arriving in Syria, leaving her a widow with three young children.





Mr Dabboussy acknowledged there were concerns in the community, but he said "overwhelmingly" the comments received by him and his family have been positive.





"My personal view is that these women and children are not a threat to the community. They have been thoroughly assessed and vetted by security agencies. They've recommended they come home. They've recommended they're not a threat."



Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said detailed security assessments were done before the repatriation mission, and law enforcement will continue their investigations.





"Informed by national security advice, the Government has carefully considered the range of security, community and welfare factors in making the decision to repatriate," Ms O'Neil said in a statement.





"Allegations of unlawful activity will continue to be investigated by the NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team, comprised of the Australian Federal Police, Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, NSW Police and the NSW Crime Commission. Any identified offences may lead to law enforcement action being taken," she said in a statement.





"The New South Wales Government is providing extensive support services to assist these women and their children with reintegration alongside law enforcement engagement with these families."





Ms O'Neil's opposition counterpart, Karen Andrews, blasted the move.





"It is inexcusable the actions that have been taken by the Albanese government is putting Australian lives at risk ... the risk that is now in our Australian communities here," she said.



Health checks yet to take place

Earlier this month, the Albanese government confirmed a rescue plan to bring home 16 women and 42 children who are families of IS members.





The federal government worked with Kurdish authorities on the extraction, which reportedly included DNA testing the individuals to prove they were Australian citizens.





Most of the children were born in Syria, meaning their arrival in Australia is the first time they have been in the country.



Mr Dabboussy said the health checks have yet to take place, adding that the enthusiasm of the children was palpable.





"We know that a couple of children have some serious health issues, so we want to get them checked out as soon as possible.





"Right now, it's really hard to judge [the extent of the health issues] because everyone is in such a great mood. It's hard to see those underlying health issues at this point in time."





Germany, France and Denmark have also brought their citizens home from Syria.



Rescue urged for 30 children still in Syria

Save the Children Australia CEO Mat Tinkler said the children had been given hope.





"We highly commend the Australian government for following through on its promise to repatriate these innocent children and their mothers.





"These children can now leave the horrors of war behind them, focus on recovery from their ordeal and look forward to a childhood free from fear and violence at home in Australia."





He said there were still more than 30 Australian children stuck in the camps in northeast Syria and urged the government to repatriate them as quickly as possible.





Home Affairs secretary Mike Pezzullo had previously confirmed there were still Australian women and children in Syrian camps and that ASIO and other agencies kept "constantly under review" the ability to physically access the camps.



