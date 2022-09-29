Myanmar court sentences Australian academic Sean Turnell and Suu Kyi to three years in jail

A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Thursday sentenced deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her former economic adviser, Australian Sean Turnell, to three years in prison, a source familiar with the proceedings said.





Both had been charged with violating the official secrets act and had pleaded not guilty.





"Three years each, no hard labour," said the source, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.



Advertisement

READ MORE Detained Australian academic Sean Turnell pleads not guilty at secret Myanmar trial

The sentencing took place in a closed court. Ms Suu Kyi and several members of her economic team had been indicted for the same offence, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years.





They are among thousands arrested since the junta seized power in a coup early last year, including politicians, lawmakers, bureaucrats, students and journalists.





The courts have dealt harshly with opponents of the military, handing down prison terms and even the death penalty in some cases.



The junta insists Myanmar's courts are independent and those arrested are receiving due process.



Who is Sean Turnell?

Mr Turnell, an economist at Sydney's Macquarie University, had served as an adviser to Ms Suu Kyi, who was arrested when her elected government was ousted by the army on 1 February last year.





He was arrested five days later and was being held in the main prison in Naypyitaw, the capital, along with Ms Suu Kyi.





Mr Turnell had lived in Naypyidaw since 2017 and is the director of the Myanmar Development Institute.





Prior to his arrest, he tweeted that he was safe but "heartbroken" over what the coup meant for the people of Myanmar.





"The bravest, kindest people I know. They deserve so much better," he wrote.



Rights group criticise 'sham' trial

Amnesty International Australia said Mr Turnell was denied a fair trial or adequate access to legal counsel and consular assistance, calling the charges against him "bogus" and the trial a "sham".





"The proceedings have been an outright sham and Myanmar’s military must immediately release Turnell so he can return to his family in Australia," the group's Impact Director Tim O’Connor said in a statement.





“Today’s conviction is the latest in a string of politically motivated cases, all designed to cement the rule of the rights-abusing Myanmar military since it seized power in the coup.





"The charges against Turnell and former civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was also sentenced in one of several cases against her today, are bogus and cannot be taken seriously.





“Under military rule in Myanmar, arbitrary arrests, unlawful detention and secretive, closed-door trials have become routine. Anyone who cannot be charged with a recognisable criminal offense under international law must be freed immediately.”



Australian government calls for Turnell's release

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the Australian Government rejected the court ruling and called for Mr Turnell's immediate release.





"Professor Turnell was tried in a closed court. Australia’s Chargé d'Affaires and consular officials in Myanmar made every effort to attend the verdict but were denied access to the court," she said in a statement.





"We will continue to take every opportunity to advocate strongly for Professor Turnell until he has returned to his family in Australia.



