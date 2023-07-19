'Na bugger it': A 'confronting' police statement about 95-year-old's tasering has been released

Key Points A police facts sheet about the tasering of 95-year-old Clare Nowland was released on Wednesday.

Nowland's family's lawyer says the allegations against a police officer "are extremely confronting and shocking".

The officer has been suspended and charged with several offences, to which he is yet to enter a plea.

The family of a grandmother who died after being tasered at an aged care home in regional NSW have read "shocking" details of the incident in a briefing of the facts against a police officer facing court.





Senior Constable Kristian White was charged over the tasering of Clare Nowland at Yallambee Lodge aged care home in Cooma in May.





He was suspended from the NSW Police Force after 12 years following the incident, when he was charged with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.





Nowland, who was diagnosed with dementia, later died from injuries sustained in the incident.



Transcript of moment dementia patient was tasered

"See you are going to get tasered," White allegedly said to Ms Nowland after a warning arc, showing the electrical arc of the device.





"Clare stop," he allegedly said.





Nowland was holding a knife pointed at another officer, who was standing about two metres away.





"Stop just ... na bugger it," White then said before deploying the Taser, according to the police statement of facts.





Still holding her walking frame, Nowland fell backwards, hitting her head heavily on the wooden floor.



She was found to have an inoperable bleed on the brain when taken to Cooma Hospital, where she later died.





NSW Police standard operating procedures for the device indicate it is not to be used against elderly or disabled people unless there are exceptional circumstances.



Nowland's family says police statement is 'confronting and shocking'

Nowland's family was provided a copy of the police facts sheet following a bail hearing in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, before it was released on Wednesday afternoon.





Through lawyers, the family asked for privacy and space as they consider the information.





"The facts alleged against Mr White are extremely confronting and shocking," solicitor Sam Tierney said.



Following Tuesday's bail hearing, White is required to be of good behaviour, attend court as ordered, and not contact Ms Nowland's family or prosecution witnesses except through a lawyer.





The conditions requested by the Crown were not opposed by White or his legal team.



