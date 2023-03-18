Australia

Nazi salutes performed on steps of Victorian parliament at protest over transgender rights

Spring Street in Melbourne's city centre was blocked to traffic as hundreds of protesters demonstrated outside the Victorian Parliament.

ANTI TRANSPHOBIA RALLY MELBOURNE

Police remove a protester during a transgender rights rally, involving opposing neo-Nazi protesters, outside Parliament House in Melbourne. Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE

Key Points
  • Protesters clashed over transgender rights in Melbourne's CBD on Saturday.
  • A group of Neo-Nazis marched through the city performing Nazi salutes.
  • Several people were restrained by police.
A group of men have performed
Nazi
salutes on the steps of the Victorian parliament as clashes broke out between protesters in Melbourne.

About 30 people from the National Socialist Movement marched along Spring Street on Saturday afternoon, repeatedly performing the salute at the anti-transgender rights rally.

They also held signs calling transgender people offensive names, while British anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull spoke to the crowd.
Neo-Nazis perform the Nazi salute at a protest in Melbourne.
Neo-Nazis clashed with transgender rights supporters outside Parliament House in Melbourne on Saturday. Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE
The anti-trans group clashed with hundreds of others who were rallying in favour of
transgender rights
.

The pro-trans protesters held signs that included messages such as "trans lives over terf hate" and "women aren't defined by their bodies".

Police, including mounted officers, worked to keep the two groups separated.
READ MORE

This Australian state could ban the Nazi salute. Experts say it won't be easy

Several people were restrained by police and it appeared pepper spray was used on at least one occasion.

Spring Street and the surrounding area remained blocked to traffic for several hours.

The Victorian Opposition condemned the actions of some protesters, saying there was no space in society for neo-Nazism.
Transgender rights supporters clash with neo-Nazi protesters in Melbourne on Saturday.
Transgender rights supporters at a protest in Melbourne on Saturday. Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE
"The behaviours today by neo-Nazis are a deliberate attempt to incite hatred and violence and are nothing short of sickening," a joint statement from Liberal MPs David Southwick and Brad Battin said.

"These shameful individuals and the hateful ideology they push have no place in our state and must never be tolerated.

"Victoria is better than this."
2 min read
Published 18 March 2023 at 6:02pm, updated 35 minutes ago at 6:05pm
Source: AAP

