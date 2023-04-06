Australia

Near-finished Porter Davis homes to be completed, others still in limbo after collapse

More than 1,700 Victorian and Queensland homes were in limbo after building company Porter Davis went into liquidation last week.

Partially finished homes surrounded by construction fencing

More than 20 builders have offered to help complete homes for Porter Davis customers. Source: AAP / Jono Searle

Key Points
  • Building company Porter Davis went into liquidation last week, leaving more than 1,700 homes in limbo.
  • More than 250 unfinished Porter Davis homes will be completed while liquidators will introduce replacement builders.
  • Victorian government investigating whether Porter Davis illegally left customers uninsured after taking deposits.
More than 250 unfinished Porter Davis homes will be completed while liquidators will introduce replacement builders to other affected customers.

The building company went into liquidation last week, leaving clients desperately seeking answers and more than 1,700 Victorian and Queensland homes in limbo.

Liquidators Grant Thornton has been working with staff, certifiers, and home owners to find solutions for properties close to completion.
A white, blue and grey display home with a bright blue sign reading, Porter Davis at the front.
More than 250 unfinished Porter Davis homes will be completed while liquidators will introduce replacement builders to other affected customers. Source: AAP / Jono Searle/AAP
The liquidators have identified more than 250 homes that are expected to qualify for occupation certificates and are capable of being completed given how close they were to being finished.

Porter Davis staff will contact those customers to advise them of the next steps.

Grant Thornton will introduce others to replacement builders in the coming week so they can discuss how their build will be finished.

More than 20 builders have offered to help complete homes for Porter Davis customers.

The liquidators advise customers to still seek their own legal advice to ensure they don't compromise their insurance entitlements.

"We appreciate this is a stressful time for all Porter Davis stakeholders," a Grant Thornton spokeswoman told the AAP news agency.

"We thank you for your continued patience while we work to find alternative options and possible solutions for customers."
A man wearing a suit, tie and glasses who is standing outside.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews. His government is investigating whether Porter Davis failed to take out domestic building insurance for some customers. Source: AAP / James Ross
The Victorian government is also investigating whether Porter Davis illegally left customers uninsured after taking their deposits.

Builders in Victoria have to buy domestic building insurance policies on behalf of home owners before they take deposits or any money for projects of more than $16,000.

The requirement falls under the Domestic Building Insurance Ministerial Order.

"We are looking at that actively," Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said on Thursday.

"I just want to remind everybody in this industry, the law applies to everyone. It's not a matter of choosing to lodge those insurance premiums."
Published 7 April 2023 7:13am
Source: AAP

