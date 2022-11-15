COVID-19

New bivalent Pfizer vaccine approved as COVID-19 cases increase by 47 per cent across Australia

Despite a spike in COVID-19 cases, the country's leading vaccine advisory body says Australians don't yet need a fifth dose of vaccine.

A man wearing a suit

Health Minister Mark Butler said the new round of vaccines will be another tool to combat rising case numbers. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch

Key Points
  • Pfizer's bivalent COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use in Australia.
  • ATAGI noted an extra booster was unlikely to reduce the fourth wave of cases.
  • It will be available from 12 December for people aged 18 and older.
Australians won't be able to receive a third COVID-19 vaccine booster until at least next year.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) said it did not recommend the rollout of a fifth vaccine dose, or third booster, despite a rise in the number of virus cases.

Health Minister Mark Butler said ATAGI noted an extra booster was unlikely to reduce the fourth wave of cases.

Advertisement
"At this point in time, (ATAGI) have said they anticipate new booster recommendations being made in early 2023 in preparation for the southern hemisphere winter," he told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday.

"Any reduction in transmission by adding a fifth dose to the system would, in (ATAGI's) words, likely be minimal."
READ MORE

Face mask summer? What Australia's new COVID wave means

The decision coincides with ATAGI's decision to approve a new COVID-19 vaccine for use that offers protection from two strains of the virus.

ATAGI approved the Pfizer bivalent vaccine for use as a booster.

It will be available from 12 December for people aged 18 and older.

The bivalent vaccine provides protection against the original strain and the Omicron variant.

Mr Butler said the rollout of the new vaccine was not triggered by the spike in cases.

"It's not driven by any particular sub-variant of the Omicron strain of the virus - it's been something of a soup of other variants," he said.

Sharp increase in COVID-19 cases

There has been a 47 per cent increase in the number of COVID cases in the past week.

Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said there was a small spike in the number of people getting booster doses following the fresh wave of COVID cases.

"I fully expect that we are nearing the middle of this wave," he said.

"If it ends up being similar to (Singapore's recent wave), and I believe it will, then it should peak soon and drop quickly."

While cases are rising, Mr Butler said the case numbers were about 85 per cent below the numbers seen during the peak in late July.
READ MORE

Why can't Australians who want a fifth COVID-19 jab get one?

Vaccine boosters are available to people 16 years and older.

Second boosters are available for those 30 years and older within three months of the first booster, or those 16 and older if they are immunocompromised or living in aged or disability care.

ATAGI has also approved the paediatric Pfizer vaccine for at-risk children between six months old and five years old, with the rollout to begin mid-January.
READ MORE

Tracy didn't believe in long COVID. Then 'karma came back to bite' her

The paediatric vaccines are being limited to children who are severely immunocompromised or have a condition that puts them at risk of COVID.

Professor Kelly said he was not sure when the current wave of cases would peak but recent spikes overseas had been short and sharp compared to earlier ones.

"I'm not going to speculate when this might be over with," he said.

"We're in a very different situation than we were this time last year.

"All of the tools in the armoury that we would want to deal with a wave are well supplied, unlike last summer," he said.
Share
3 min read
Published 15 November 2022 at 12:51pm, updated 43 minutes ago at 2:23pm
Source: AAP, SBS
Available in other languages

Recommended for you

'Can’t unsee it': Anthony Albanese surprised by mankini-wearing grandfather on live TV

Australia

Real estate sector data breach could be worse than Optus hack, digital rights advocates say

Australia

Australian visa changes: What Labor's 2022 federal budget means for migration

Immigration

More parent and skilled visas on the way: Here are the changes to immigration in the federal budget

Politics

How multicultural is your suburb?

Australia

A Taylor Swift video was quietly edited after being labelled 'fatphobic'. But she hasn't apologised

World

The question that got Endo kicked out of Australia after arriving on a tourist visa

Immigration

Why Dane was knocked back for 30 jobs before her current employer said yes

Life