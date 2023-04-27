Australia

New development in feasibility study into whether SBS should move Sydney office

Federal Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland has announced a steering committee will look into the benefits, costs and business case of a potential move.

The outside of an office building with a staircase and sign that says 'SBS'.

The SBS building in Artarmon was opened by former prime minister Paul Keating 30 years ago. Source: Supplied

Key Points
  • SBS' Sydney headquarters has been located in Artarmon for 30 years.
  • The federal government will investigate the feasibility of moving it to western Sydney.
  • A final decision would be made by the SBS Board.
The Albanese government is looking into the feasibility of moving SBS' Sydney headquarters and studios from Artarmon to western Sydney.

Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland on Thursday announced a steering committee for the feasibility study led by the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts in consultation with SBS.

The committee will look at the business case, benefits, and costs of moving SBS' headquarters and studios to western Sydney, and launch a competitive bidding process between local government areas to choose a site.

It will also consider a co-located multi-purpose space for content creation and public use.
A man wearing a suit and tie.
SBS managing director James Taylor. Source: SBS News / SBS News
The project’s timeline anticipates the SBS Board will be in a position to consider the feasibility study’s outcomes in 2024.

Any decision to move would be implemented after 2024.

Ms Rowland said in a statement it was important to find the right mix of people for the steering committee.

"The Terms of Reference and Steering Committee announced today will provide strong governance, expertise and leadership to explore whether a possible move of SBS to Western Sydney stacks up". 

“While a number of parties have already indicated they are interested in lodging an expression of interest for hosting SBS in Western Sydney, it’s important that all relevant factors are identified and considered," she said.

The SBS building in Artarmon was opened by former prime minister Paul Keating in 1993 - the broadcaster had previously been stationed in North Sydney.
SBS Artarmon
Any decision to move SBS' Sydney headquarters would be implemented after 2024. Source: SBS News
In a note to SBS staff, managing director James Taylor said there would be consultation on the process and SBS would be represented on the steering committee and working groups.

"As I have said previously, SBS is participating constructively in this process and seeking an outcome that best enables us to deliver services
in line with our Charter
and in the interests of our audiences across Australia," Mr Taylor said.

He added any decision on relocation will ultimately be one for the SBS Board.

“We will be approaching this project constructively, maintain an open mind and will of course keep you updated. SBS is nothing without our people, and there will be consultation with you as this project progresses.”

The steering committee will be chaired by executive chair and CEO (Australia and New Zealand) for NEC Corporation Mike Mrdak.

In addition to Mr Taylor and Mr Mrdak the committee's members include former SBS non-executive board Director Daryl Karp, CEO of Vecor Technologies Mark Ramsey and Pauline Sullivan, Assistant Secretary at the Department.
3 min read
Published 27 April 2023 2:39pm
Updated 27 April 2023 2:53pm
Source: SBS News

