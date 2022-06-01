New frontbench sworn in as deputy prime minister denies Tanya Plibersek was 'demoted'

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's has been sworn in on Wednesday morning, following a caucus meeting on Tuesday.
The cabinet consists of 23 members, with 10 of those women, as well as Australia's first two Muslim federal ministers.
The prime minister said his team was "far more representative than any government party room has ever been in our history", and he was working towards gender balance on his frontbench.
"This is a record number (of women), this is the most positive group that has ever been put forward in terms of the cabinet, the ministry and the caucus," Mr Albanese told reporters in Canberra.
The new cabinet is comprised of:
- Anthony Albanese - Prime Minister
- Richard Marles - Deputy Prime Minister, Defence
- Jim Chalmers - Treasurer
- Katy Gallagher - Finance, Public Service, Women
- Penny Wong - Foreign Affairs
- Linda Burney - Indigenous Australians
- Bill Shorten - National Disability Insurance Scheme, Government Services
- Tony Burke - Employment and Workplace Relations, Arts
- Tanya Plibersek - Environment, Water
- Don Farrell - Trade and Tourism, Special Minister of State
- Mark Butler - Health and Aged Care
- Chris Bowen - Climate Change and Energy
- Catherine King - Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development, Local Government
- Brendan O'Connor - Skills and Training
- Mark Dreyfus - Attorney-General and Cabinet Secretary
- Michelle Rowland - Communications
- Julie Collins - Housing, Homelessness, Small Business
- Jason Clare - Education
- Clare O'Neil - Home Affairs and Cyber Security
- Amanda Rishworth - Social Services
- Ed Husic - Industry and Science
- Murray Watt - Agriculture, Fisheries, Forestry and Emergency Management
- Madeleine King - Resources and Northern Australia
- Matt Keogh - Veterans' Affairs and Defence Personnel
- Pat Conroy - Defence Industry, International Development and the Pacific
- Stephen Jones - Assistant Treasurer and Financial Services
- Andrew Giles - Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs
- Anne Aly - Early Childhood Education and Youth
- Anika Wells - Aged Care and Sport
- Kristy McBain - Regional Development, Local Government and Territories.
Deputy prime minister says Tanya Plibersek 'not demoted'
The cabinet announcement has raised questions over the shift of more senior MPs, after Tanya Plibersek was moved from the education and women portfolios to environment and water.
Deputy Labor leader Richard Marles defended the move, saying the environment ministry could not be characterised as a demotion, with the area front and centre of Labor's priorities.
Tanya Plibersek has been moved from the portfolios of education and women to environment and water in the new cabinet. Source: SBS News
"It's one of the most important ministries we have got which has been an enduring passion for Tanya Plibersek," he told the Nine Network on Wednesday.
"It's always been a very senior portfolio in government, particularly Labor governments."
"Getting a government which actually has committed to this, dealing with issues such as the Great Barrier Reef, this is an area where there's a lot of work to be done."