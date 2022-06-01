New frontbench sworn in as deputy prime minister denies Tanya Plibersek was 'demoted'

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's first cabinet has been sworn in on Wednesday morning, following a caucus meeting on Tuesday.





The cabinet consists of 23 members, with 10 of those women, as well as Australia's first two Muslim federal ministers.





The prime minister said his team was "far more representative than any government party room has ever been in our history", and he was working towards gender balance on his frontbench.





"This is a record number (of women), this is the most positive group that has ever been put forward in terms of the cabinet, the ministry and the caucus," Mr Albanese told reporters in Canberra.





The new cabinet is comprised of:



Anthony Albanese - Prime Minister

Richard Marles - Deputy Prime Minister, Defence

Jim Chalmers - Treasurer

Katy Gallagher - Finance, Public Service, Women

Penny Wong - Foreign Affairs

Linda Burney - Indigenous Australians

Bill Shorten - National Disability Insurance Scheme, Government Services

Tony Burke - Employment and Workplace Relations, Arts

Tanya Plibersek - Environment, Water

Don Farrell - Trade and Tourism, Special Minister of State

Mark Butler - Health and Aged Care

Chris Bowen - Climate Change and Energy

Catherine King - Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development, Local Government

Brendan O'Connor - Skills and Training

Mark Dreyfus - Attorney-General and Cabinet Secretary

Michelle Rowland - Communications

Julie Collins - Housing, Homelessness, Small Business

Jason Clare - Education

Clare O'Neil - Home Affairs and Cyber Security

Amanda Rishworth - Social Services

Ed Husic - Industry and Science

Murray Watt - Agriculture, Fisheries, Forestry and Emergency Management

Madeleine King - Resources and Northern Australia

Matt Keogh - Veterans' Affairs and Defence Personnel

Pat Conroy - Defence Industry, International Development and the Pacific

Stephen Jones - Assistant Treasurer and Financial Services

Andrew Giles - Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs

Anne Aly - Early Childhood Education and Youth

Anika Wells - Aged Care and Sport

Kristy McBain - Regional Development, Local Government and Territories.

Deputy prime minister says Tanya Plibersek 'not demoted'

The cabinet announcement has raised questions over the shift of more senior MPs, after Tanya Plibersek was moved from the education and women portfolios to environment and water.



Tanya Plibersek has been moved from the portfolios of education and women to environment and water in the new cabinet. Source: SBS News Deputy Labor leader Richard Marles defended the move, saying the environment ministry could not be characterised as a demotion, with the area front and centre of Labor's priorities.





"It's one of the most important ministries we have got which has been an enduring passion for Tanya Plibersek," he told the Nine Network on Wednesday.



"It's always been a very senior portfolio in government, particularly Labor governments."



