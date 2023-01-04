Australia

New missiles, rockets: Australian Defence Force gets $1 billion arms boost

The Australian Defence Force will acquire new naval strike missiles and long-range rocket systems in a bid to boost national security.

Navy personnel standing on a frigate in front of a missile launcher.

Sailors on board the HMAS Melbourne in 2014. A new defence package will see naval strike missiles loaded onto destroyers and frigates. Source: AAP / Daniel Munoz

New missiles and rockets will be used to step up Australia's national security with the defence force shifting to a more aggressive posture.

Naval strike missiles will be loaded onto destroyers and frigates from 2024 and long-range, surface-to-surface rocket systems will be in use by 2027.

The launchers have been successfully deployed by the Ukrainian military over recent months.

The current rocket system has a range of 300km, which is expected to increase as technology advances.

The total package is set to cost taxpayers $1 billion.

The defence force is moving to a new "impactful projection" doctrine, where it is gearing up to be able to strike and deter enemies in the region at much greater distances.

Defence Minister Richard Marles said the defence force must be equipped with high-end military capabilities.

"The naval strike missile and (rocket) launchers will give our defence force the ability to deter conflict and protect our interests," he said.

Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy said the new systems were at the cutting edge of modern military technology.
1 min read
Published 5 January 2023 at 9:30am
Source: AAP
