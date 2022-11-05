Australia

New parents 'over the moon' after baby born during NSW floods

Baby boy Imaan was "blissfully unaware" of the circumstances that led to his birth, after his mother went into labour while the floodwaters were rising in the regional NSW town of Forbes.

New parents Chitra and Mamata Pun Rana with their baby boy.

New parents Chitra and Mamata Pun Rana are celebrating the birth of their son amid a record flood event in regional NSW. Source: Supplied / Western NSW Local Health District

New parents Chitra and Mamata Pun Rana are celebrating the birth of their baby boy Imaan, who was born during a record flood event in the NSW regional town of Forbes.

Mamata Pun Rana went into labour on Friday evening as the floodwaters were rising to unprecedented levels, with off-duty midwife Judi making the assessment the birth needed to happen in hospital.

But getting to the hospital would prove challenging with the Lachlan River forecast to rise to 10.8 metres on Friday night - a level unseen in 70 years.
READ MORE

Every continent 'dangerously off track' as extreme weather smashes global records

State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers used a specialist high-clearance vehicle to safely transport the parents to hospital - one of 10 flood rescues carried out in the 24 hours to Saturday morning.

Imaan was successfully delivered on Saturday afternoon at Forbes Hospital.

The maternity team said everyone involved felt elated with the successful birth.

"Little Imaan came into the world this afternoon, much to the delight of both his parents and the hospital staff who supported the couple throughout the birth. We're pleased to confirm mum and bub are doing well," a NSW Health spokesperson said.

"Congratulations to Mamata and Chitra, who are over the moon and now enjoying plenty of cuddles with little Imaan, who is blissfully unaware of the incredible circumstances surrounding his delivery."
Flood waters have cut off the northern areas of Forbes from the town's centre and southern region. Earlier, more than 1,000 residents across 500 homes were evacuated.

Emergency officials said around 20,000 people in the region could be left without gas for a month, after flood damage to a pipeline.

Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said the flood impacts remain for several communities, even as the weather conditions improve.

"While we are experiencing a reprieve in the weather and, in fact, it's lovely to see some blue skies, the risk has not abated in relation to the amount of water in our river systems, passing through our communities and impacting on our lives," she said.

The SES has reissued warnings to residents in inland areas about the dangers from so-called "blue-sky floods" when the water level rises, even in the absence of continuous falling rain.
Published 5 November 2022 at 5:27pm, updated an hour ago at 5:36pm
By Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS News

