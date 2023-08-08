World

Russia unveils new history textbooks that praise the invasion of Ukraine to students

Moscow has introduced new history textbooks designed to promote state narratives on their invasion of Ukraine to high school students.

Russian presidential aide holding new history textbooks that praise the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky attended the unveiling of a new history textbook for high school students that will praise the Ukraine war efforts. Credit: TASS / Sipa USA

Key Points
  • Moscow has unveiled new history textbooks written in record time, praising the invasion of Ukraine.
  • The books aim to convince young students that the invasion is an attempt at demilitarisation and de-nazification.
  • Russia's education minister says the books will be introduced in all schools by 1 September.
Written in record time and praising the army: Moscow unveiled new history textbooks Monday ahead of children returning to the classroom for a second school year with troops fighting in Ukraine and ruptured ties with the West.

The Kremlin has tightened its control over the historical narrative in schools under President Vladimir Putin -- a trend that has hugely accelerated since Moscow launched its Ukraine offensive last year.

The conflict has increasingly been presented to the youngest Russians as part of Moscow's historical mission.
Four Russian history textbooks stacked up together, with the one on the top showing an illustration of a man and a woman next to an aircraft bomb, other people standing around and the bridge that links Russia to annexed Crimea in the background.
The book features Russia's bridge linking annexed Crimea to the mainland on its cover. Source: AAP / TASS/Sipa USA
Presenting the new book aimed for the 11th grade -- 17 year olds -- at a press conference in Moscow, education minister Sergei Kravtsov said the material was written in just a few months and aimed at "conveying the aims (of the Ukraine offensive) to school children".

"The tasks of demilitarisation and de-nazification, so that schoolchildren are convinced that this is really the case," he said, repeating Putin's stated aims when he sent troops to Ukraine last February.

The book features Russia's bridge linking annexed Crimea to the mainland on its cover -- a symbol of Putin's rule that has been attacked several times during the conflict.

It covers the period between 1945 to the 21st century and Kravtsov said it will be "in all schools on 1 September".
The book was written in "just under five months," Kravtsov said.

"After the end of the special military operation (in Ukraine), after our victory, we will further supplement this book," he added.

Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who is known for his conservative view of history and has been criticised by some historians, praised the speedy production.

"No textbook has ever been created in our country in such a short time," he said.

"The authors wrote it practically with their own hand."

He said the textbook presents "the state's point of view".
The book features sections on Russian soldiers "saving peace" in 2014 when Moscow annexed the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine.

It also denounces Western sanctions, describing them as worse than Napoleon, who marched on Russia in 1812.

Russia has unleashed an unprecedented crackdown on dissent during its Ukraine offensive, which has extended into schools.
In April, a Russian girl was taken away from her father after she drew a picture in support of Ukraine at school.

After the start of the Ukraine operation, a new subject -- "Talks on what is important" -- was introduced in Russian schools, meant to instil patriotism in children.
3 min read
Published 8 August 2023 12:51pm
Source: AFP

