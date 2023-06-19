Sport

New Zealand abandon football match against Qatar amid racism allegations

New Zealand soccer team have abandoned a friendly match in Austria against Qatar after alleged racist abuse aimed at defender Michael Boxall.

A man runs with a football.

New Zealand Football alleged that Michael Boxall was racially abused during the first half of the game by a Qatari player. Source: AAP / DARREN ENGLAND/AAPIMAGE

Key Points
  • New Zealand's national men's football team have abandoned their friendly with Qatar, alleging racial abuse.
  • Michael Boxall is said to have been racially abused by Qatari player Yusuf Abdurisag.
  • The football team decided not to continue the match citing inaction by officials.
New Zealand's national men's football team have abandoned their friendly with Qatar, alleging racial abuse and inaction by officials.

The All Whites took the extraordinary step of refusing to come back out at half-time of a game they led 1-0.

It was one of two such incidents in Austria with the Republic of Ireland under-21s' friendly against Kuwait Under-22s abandoned after one of the Ireland substitutes was allegedly the target of racist abuse.
READ MORE

Tennis star says racist abuse getting worse as Grand Slam uses AI to protect athletes

New Zealand Football put a short statement on its social media channels after the walk-off.

"Michael Boxall was racially abused during the first half of the game by a Qatari player," the statement read.

"No official action was taken so the team have agreed not to come out for the second half of the match."
Australian legend Tim Cahill was caught up in the drama, on the Qatar touchline as one of coach Carlos Queiroz's assistants.

New Zealand led the match through Marko Stamenic's 17th-minute strike.

The flashpoint appeared to be a free kick late in the first half, following a foul on Qatar's Yusuf Abdurisag.
Mr Abdurisag made comments to Mr Boxall following the foul, which caused several All Whites, including Mr Boxall, to remonstrate with the player and the referee.

The friendly was played at Sonnenseestadion, in Ritizing in Austria, and officiated by Austrian referee Manuel Schuttengruber.

Captain Joe Bell was seen remonstrating with Mr Schuttengruber as they left the field for half-time, before the All Whites made the decision not to return.
A man in a football field.
Michael Boxall is of Kiwi and Samoan heritage. Source: Google / Minnesota United Football Club
Commentator and two-cap All Whites goalkeeper Jacob Spoonley said Mr Boxall, the captain of MLS side Minnesota United, was "a man of huge integrity, of tolerance and patience".

"To garnish this reaction from him really did raise my eyebrows. To hear the details of the allegations that are being made by this All Whites team, I can completely understand why this action has been taken," he said.

Mr Boxall is of Kiwi and Samoan heritage.

"They abandoned the game," Mr Queiroz said.
READ MORE

Racism in sport a 'by-product' of Australia, says former NRL star

"Apparently two players on the pitch they exchanged words ... the New Zealand players, they decided to support his teammate as it is obvious all our team decided to support our player.

"This is a new story, a new chapter in football, which is for sure. Something that nobody can understand.

"I think this case will be under the observation of FIFA for sure."
The players union (NZPFA) tweeted their support for the action.

"NZPFA stands unequivocally with its players. We commend and support our players' poised reaction in this challenging situation.

We have contacted the team and will work with @NZ_Football to support the players in any way required.

There is no room for racism in our sport."
The Republic of Ireland U-21s game in Bad Radkersburg was brought to a premature conclusion in the second half with Jim Crawford's men leading 3-0.

The Football Association of Ireland posted on Twitter: "The FAI regrets to announce that today's U21 international against Kuwait has been abandoned after a racist remark was made by a Kuwaiti player towards one of our substitutes.

"The FAI does not tolerate any racism towards any of our players or staff and will be reporting this serious matter to FIFA and UEFA."
Share
3 min read
Published 20 June 2023 7:53am
Updated 4h ago 8:41am
Source: AAP
Available in other languages

Recommended for you

A nurse wearing a face mask in a vaccine clinic. There are yellow plastic trays in front of her on a desk.

Millions of Australians are overdue for COVID-19 boosters. Why aren't they getting them?

COVID-19

A queue of climbers on the top of Mount Everest's summit.

'I stepped over a dead body': Why 2023 could be Mount Everest's worst year yet

World

A composite image of a street sign reading 'Little India' and a group of men holding the Indian flag

This part of Australia is set to be renamed 'Little India'

Immigration

Laptop screen showing netflix logo

Netflix's crackdown on password sharing starts in Australia. Here's how much it will cost you

Life

People at a beach.

State-by-state: Find out if you're living in one of the richest, or poorest, postcodes

Australia

A man sits on a chair on the beach as more tourists are seen closer to the sea.

Badly behaved in Bali: Here are the new rules for Australian tourists on appropriate behaviour

Asia Pacific

Hundreds of people doing the nutbush dance at a festival in Australia's outback.

Is this how Tina Turner's Nutbush became our unofficial national anthem?

Australia

A woman wearing a long floral skirt holding a child's hand. They both have their back turned.

Are school hours sexist? This MP says the 3pm finish should be scrapped

Politics