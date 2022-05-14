New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tests positive for COVID-19

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has tested positive for COVID-19 with moderate symptoms, her office said in a statement.





She will not be in parliament for the government's emissions reduction plan on Monday and the budget on Thursday, but "travel arrangements for her trade mission to the United States are unaffected at this stage," the statement said.





Ms Ardern had been symptomatic since Friday evening, returning a weak positive result at night and a clear positive result on Saturday morning on a rapid antigen test, the statement said.



She has been in COVID-19 isolation since Sunday after her partner Clarke Gayford tested positive on Sunday and her three-year-old daughter Neve tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.





Due to the positive test, Ms Ardern will be required to isolate herself until the morning of 21 May, undertaking what duties she can do remotely.





"There are so many important things happening for the government this week," she wrote in a post on social media.





"I'm gutted to miss being there in person, but will be staying in close touch with the team.





"To anyone else out there isolating or dealing with COVID, I hope you take good care of yourselves!"





Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson will address media in her place on Monday.



"This is a milestone week for the government and I'm gutted I can't be there for it," Ms Ardern said in the statement.





"Our emissions reduction plan sets the path to achieve our carbon zero goal and the budget addresses the long-term future and security of New Zealand's health system," she said.





"But as I said earlier in the week isolating with COVID-19 is a very kiwi experience this year and my family is no different."





Ms Ardern also said on Saturday that her daughter Neve had tested positive on Wednesday.



