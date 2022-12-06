New Zealand says self-identity is enough for transgender athletes in community sport

Transgender athletes will be able to participate in community sport in New Zealand in the gender they identify with and not need to prove or justify their identity, according to guiding principles released by Sport New Zealand (SNZ) on Tuesday.





The guidelines do not apply to elite sport and it will be up to individual sports to define where and how transgender athletes participate, the governing body said.





"An inclusive transgender policy allows individuals to take part as their self-determined gender and not as the sex they were assigned at birth," SNZ said.





"It does not ask people to prove or otherwise justify their gender, sex or gender identity."



Transgender participation has proved controversial at amateur and elite levels, with women's groups and some athletes saying transgender athletes should be banned from female categories to ensure fair competition.





Supporters of transgender participation argue that not enough research has been done into whether transgender athletes have an unfair advantage against women.





New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard became the first transgender athlete to compete at an Olympics Games when she lifted in Tokyo last year.



A flashpoint issue in Australia

The issue became a flashpoint during the May federal election campaign in Australia due to commentary and campaigning by Katherine Deves , then Liberal candidate for the Sydney seat of Warringah.





Ms Deves co-founded the organisation 'Save Women’s Sport', which campaigns against the inclusion of trans athletes in women's sport.





Alongside Liberal senator Claire Chandler, she promoted a private member's bill that would amend the Sexual Discrimination Act to 'clarify' that single-sex sports based on biological sex is not discriminatory.



At the time, Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins dismissed suggestions that Australia's laws need to change to protect women’s sports.





Ms Deves was also plagued by controversy over a series of now-deleted social media posts in which she made comments about the transgender community, prompting multiple apologies.





The attention during the campaign prompted key women's safety and equality organisations to speak out over ongoing rhetoric about transgender women.



Sport leaders must be committed to inclusion, Sport New Zealand says

Sport New Zealand said it was essential that community sport leaders were committed to inclusion and could show that commitment by using pronouns in email signatures and communications, and appointing inclusion officers.





The principles said changing rooms and bathing facilities needed to ensure privacy so that all people could use them safely and comfortably.





That could mean removing urinals to make bathrooms "gender neutral" and making open showers private.





The guidelines also said sports should consider whether gender specific uniforms were necessary and redesign them to accommodate different body types and shapes.



