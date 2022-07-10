Nick Kyrgios parties the night away after Wimbledon loss to Novak Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios has spent the night partying with his team following his shattering Wimbledon final loss to Novak Djokovic.





Kyrgios hit the Dolce nightclub in ritzy High St, Kensington, with girlfriend Costeen, his sister Halimah and the rest of his entourage following Sunday's four-set defeat in his maiden grand slam final.





The polarising Australian rocked up sporting the same red cap he infamously wore while flouting the All England Club's strict all-white dress code during his Wimbledon post-match press conferences.





Halimah flaunted expensive bottles of vodka and tequila on Instagram.



Nick Kyrgios' sister, Halimah, was among those partying with the Australian tennis star. Source: Instagram / @costeenhatzi As much as he admitted it "sucks", Kyrgios accepted his Wimbledon final loss with dignity , saying he gave it everything he had.





While shattered at an opportunity lost, Kyrgios hoped he could depart his beloved grass-court grand slam with head held high.





"I feel like I've committed a fair bit these two weeks," said the oft-maligned, unfulfilled talent.





"What more can I do, to be honest? I've stayed in most of the time. I've tried to just get good sleep, eat well. Not even have a beer here or there.





"I've really tried to commit. My practices I've really tried to focus, tried to work on things.





"Like, I've committed. I've committed everything I can commit these two weeks and I just came up short. I was taught that's all right, even though it sucks. Of course it sucks."





Kyrgios barely slept a wink before the final and expected another restless night after losing the biggest match of his life.





"I'm playing points back in my head from that match that I wish I could have back, but it is what it is," he said.



Kyrgios suffered a four-set defeat to Djokovic. Source: AAP, AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth Still number 40 in the world despite his brilliant run, Kyrgios says the challenge ahead to win slams is sustaining focus and motivation.





"I know I've been able to beat these players before. There were other things I couldn't figure out along the way," he said.





"It takes a hell of an athlete mentally and physically to win one of these things. I think eight people have won this title since I've been born.





"It shows physically one thing, obviously it shows. Mentally it's another beast.





"To come back here for two weeks in a row, no one understands it. It's just different.





"Like the social media, the things you have to deal with. For me, it hasn't been easy the last three or four days to block everything out on socials, just everything, and try and just find the balance.



"It's so easy to access all that stuff. I've really tried to make a conscious effort of trying to focus on the task on hand."





The Gen-Z talent believes older greats are out of touch with what the current crop have to deal with.





"The older guys, they don't understand how much negativity and opinions get thrown your way. It's hard. It's really hard to deal with all that," Kyrgios said.





"I commend Federer, Djokovic, and Nadal. These guys, what they deal with must be insane.





"And that, for me, shows the sign of a champion. That's what they deal with, as well, and then being able to perform.





"It's incredible."



Kyrgios hits back at suggestion temperament cost him Wimbledon final

During his match with Djokovic, the Canberran received a code violation after losing his cool at the chair umpire after claiming to have been distracted by a female spectator talking between his serves.





Asked if he needed to improve his composure, Kyrgios took offence.







"I think the other 126 players in the draw could improve their composure," he said.





Her royal highness, Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge presents Nick Kyrgios the finalist plate after the mens final. Credit: USA TODAY Network/Sipa USA "But at times out there, obviously I was getting angry a bit because I just looked at it as, (if) you win this tournament, you become the tennis immortal, I feel.









"I mean, yeah, I can obviously improve many things in my game, not just composure. My forehand return needs to improve. I've been working on that a lot. Can always get stronger. Can always get fitter.









"I feel like that (question) was a bit of a dig, but I feel like everyone in the draw can improve something."





Australian activist ejected at Wimbledon final

An Australian activist who shouted, "Where is Peng Shuai?" and held up a sign with the same message was thrown out from centre court during the Wimbledon men's final.









Drew Pavlou, who made a similar protest at the Australian Open this year, said he shouted the message during a stoppage in play on Sunday and was then forcefully removed from the stadium.







"I didn't want to disrupt the actual match itself, so I waited to make sure there was a break in the play and then I just basically held up a sign saying 'Where is Peng Shuai?'" Mr Pavlou said.



Protester, Drew Pavlou, holds a sign and wearing a t-shirt reading "where is Peng Shuai" on day twelve of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Credit: Zac Goodwin/AP Peng is a retired professional tennis player from China who last year accused a former high-ranking member of the country's ruling Communist Party of sexual assault. She has made very few public appearances since then.









"I tried to be as loud as possible," said Mr Pavlou, who's from Brisbane. "I screamed it because I wanted people to hear it."







Mr Pavlou said security wrestled him to the ground and then four of them restrained him with his arms behind his back and brought him to a public area outside centre court. He said he was then told to leave the grounds.





