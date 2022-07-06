Nick Kyrgios says he's keen to tell his side of story as he advances to Wimbledon semi-finals

Nick Kyrgios says he'd love to tell his side of the story after being summonsed to face a Canberra court over an assault allegation.





But the tennis star has been instructed to wait, he told reporters at Wimbledon.





Kyrgios is required in the ACT Magistrates Court on 2 August to potentially face a common assault charge amid reports he grabbed his former girlfriend Chiara Passari in an incident before Christmas last year.





"Obviously, I have a lot of thoughts, a lot of things I want to say, kind of my side about it," Kyrgios said after overcoming his off-court concerns to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time on Wednesday.





"Obviously, I've been advised by my lawyers that I'm unable to say anything at this time.





"Look, I understand everyone wants to kind of ask about it and all that, but I can't give you too much on that right now."



Clash with Rafael Nadal looms

Kyrgios said his looming court date didn't overly affect him before beating unseeded Chilean Cristian Garin 6-4 6-3 7-6 (7-5) but that he was obviously aware.





"I'm only human," he said.





"Obviously, I read about it and obviously everyone else was asking questions. It was hard.





"It was hard to kind of just focus on kind of the mission at hand. It was quarter-finals of Wimbledon today. I know deep down that's what I was prepared for.





"It didn't really affect my preparation at all. I knew I stayed true to myself and give my best performance today."





Kyrgios became the first Australian to reach the Wimbledon men's singles semi-finals since Lleyton Hewitt in 2005.





He is tipping his blockbuster with Rafael Nadal to be "the most-watched match of all-time".



Rafael Nadal. (AAP) It will be the 27-year-old's long-awaited maiden grand slam semi after losing quarter-finals to Milos Raonic at Wimbledon in 2014 and to Andy Murray at the 2015 Australian Open.





"I just never thought I'd be at a semi-finals of a grand slam. I thought my ship had sailed," an emotional Kyrgios said.





"Honestly, I didn't go about things great earlier in my career and I thought I may have wasted that little window."\



'Rocky' journey to grand slam semi

He described his journey to his first grand slam semi as "rocky".





"Honestly, at the start of the year, I didn't even know if I wanted to really play like a proper schedule at all. I don't really play a proper schedule now," Kyrgios said.





"I obviously had thoughts the last year, year and a half, whether I wanted to play anymore. Lost the love, lost the fire, lost the spark.





"Then some things just changed in my life. I don't know. I kind of just rediscovered that I've got a lot of people that want me to play, that I play for.





"I've got a lot left in the tank. I feel like I'm probably playing some of my best tennis, mentally feeling great.





"It's been a long road. I think it was a seven, eight-year gap to make a quarter-final here from my first one. It's been a heck of a ride."





The lowest moment, he said, came three years ago.





"Obviously I posted this year about the kind of mental state I was in in 2019 when I was at the Australian Open with self-harm and suicidal thoughts and stuff," Kyrgios said.



