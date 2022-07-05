Australia

Nick Kyrgios set to face court over alleged assault

The Australian tennis star has been summoned to face the ACT Magistrates Court in August over an alleged assault in December last year.

A man walking while holding a tennis star.

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrigos will face court over an alleged assault late last year. Source: AAP, Press Association / Dubreuil Corinne/ABACA

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios is set to face court over an alleged assault late last year.

He has been summoned to appear at the ACT Magistrates Court on 2 August in relation to one charge of common assault.

In a statement to SBS News, a spokesperson from ACT Policing said: “ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on 2 August in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021.”

SBS News has contacted Kyrigos' barrister, Jason Moffett, for comment.

The news comes as Kyrgios competes in the second half of the Wimbledon tournament, with the world no. 40 set to take on Chile's Cristian Garin on Wednesday in the quarter final.

It's the first time the Australian tennis player — often marred in controversy — has reached a grand slam quarter final in seven years.

Kyrgios was also headlined to play alongside long-time friend and Australian teammate Thanasi Kokkinakis in the men's doubles title but withdrew to place his priorities on his singles game.

He and Kokkinakis took out the doubles championship title on home turf in Melbourne's Australian Open earlier this year.

Published 5 July 2022 at 10:20pm, updated 2 hours ago at 10:28pm
By Rayane Tamer
Source: SBS News
