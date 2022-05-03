Nine civilians killed by Russian bombardment in Donetsk region, regional governor says

At least nine civilians were killed by Russian fire in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, the regional governor said.





Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app that at least three civilians had been killed during an aerial bombardment of the town of Avdiivka.

Three more were killed by shelling of the city of Vuhledar and three were killed in shelling of the town of Lyman, he wrote.

The Ukrainian president's office said earlier on Tuesday that other areas of Donetsk were under constant fire and regional authorities were trying to evacuate civilians from frontline zones.

Reuters could not independently verify Ukraine's battlefield accounts. Russia has denied targeting civilians.

Russia launched a new offensive in eastern Ukraine focused on the Donetsk and Luhansk regions after abandoning an assault on the capital Kyiv at the end of March. Parts of the two regions were already held by Russian-backed separatists before Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.

Putin orders retaliatory sanctions against West

The news comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on retaliatory economic sanctions in response to the "unfriendly actions of certain foreign states and international organisations", the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The document does not provide any details of which individuals or entities may be affected by the measures.

According to the decree, Russia will forbid the export of products and raw materials to people and entities that it has sanctioned.

The decree also prohibits transactions with foreign individuals and companies hit by Russia's retaliatory sanctions, and permits Russian counterparties not to fulfil obligations towards them.

Under the decree, the Russian government has 10 days to compile lists of foreign individuals and companies to be sanctioned, as well as to define "additional criteria" for a number of transactions that could be subject to restrictions.