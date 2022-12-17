'No justification': Melbourne Victory to be sent 'show cause' letter over fans' pitch invasion

Key Points Three investigations have so far been launched into the ugly scenes from the Melbourne derby.

City goalkeeper Tom Glover received medical treatment after a bin was thrown at his head.

Flares were thrown by both sets of fans before the pitch invasion that followed.

The head of Australia's football governing body said there is "no justification" for the violent pitch invasion at Saturday's Melbourne derby which resulted in an injured goalkeeper and the match being suspended.





The match was abandoned after fans from the Melbourne Victory active area stormed the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium pitch, with Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover and referee Alex King struck by a metal bucket and injured.





Football Australia (FA) CEO James Johnson on Sunday condemned the actions of those involved, while announcing multiple investigations into what many are calling one of Australian sport's darkest moments.





"There is no justification for the behaviour we saw last night," he said.





"I don't care about people who think that this decision about the grand final was good or bad, that is not a reason for what happened last night and anyone who says it is justified ... is completely out of touch."



A bleeding Tom Glover of Melbourne City is escorted from the pitch after being hit with a garbage can. Source: Getty / Darrian Traynor On Saturday night, both sets of fans had planned to walk out at the 20-minute mark as part of a protest towards the Australian Professional Leagues' (APL) decision for the next three A-League grand finals to be hosted by Sydney, and had been throwing flares.





But the situation escalated when a flare hit and injured a Network 10 cameraman, then exploded when Glover picked up another flare off the ground and threw it back into the stands.





Fans then rushed the pitch and one threw the metal bucket, which hit Glover, who was concussed and required stitches, and King, who had a head gash.





The game was suspended for approximately 45 minutes then abandoned.





Mr Johnson said two investigations into what occurred would be launched, as well as a third investigation into what will happen with the result of the match itself.



Melbourne City fans hold signs expressing disapproval of the APL's decision on the A-League grand final. Source: AAP / Will Murray One investigation will centre on the role of the Melbourne Victory club in what occurred and one will look into identifying the individuals involved in the violent disturbance.





Mr Johnson said while Melbourne Victory would receive a "show cause" letter asking the club to explain certain elements of the incident as soon as possible, at this stage, Melbourne City would not also be required to.





"We haven't yet come across evidence that would support us doing so," he said.





Mr Johnson stressed that the ugly scenes during the Melbourne derby were not representative of the sporting code as a whole.





"It has nothing to do with a ground swell and the rising support of our game, a parent who takes a child to grassroots football in Brisbane, or a young boy who plays in our league pathways in Perth, or the 40-year-old woman who plays amateur football in Sydney," he said.



