'No place for this behaviour': AFL fans face lifetime bans for vilification

Those given lifetime bans will be able to apply for a review of their suspension after a minimum of five years.





AFL executive general manager inclusion and social policy Tanya Hosch said there was no place for vilification in sport or society.





"We want people to know that if they behave in this way, they are not welcome at the footy again," Ms Hosch said.



The introduction of the lifetime bans comes after several instances of players being abused at games and on social media during the ongoing 2023 season.





Western Bulldog forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan was racially abused by a St Kilda fan in round two this year.





Other Indigenous players including Brisbane's Charlie Cameron, Michael Walters and Nathan Wilson from Fremantle, and Adelaide's Izak Rankine have all been racially vilified on social media throughout the season.





The AFL has appointed a full-time employee to investigate incidents of vilification cases - both racial and otherwise - across all levels of the sport.



Indigenous players, including Charlie Cameron of the Brisbane Lions, have been racially vilified on social media throughout the 2023 season. Source: AAP / Scott Barbour "It can be very difficult to find these people but on numerous occasions, our Integrity officers have identified perpetrators and passed information to the police," Ms Hosch said.





Ms Hosch acknowledged there was "more work to be done", particularly in the online space, and said the AFL would work with Australia's eSafety Commissioner to establish preventative strategies for online abuse, remove abusive posts and act against perpetrators.





"We ... will continue to lobby the platforms for increased protections and penalties while building on these current actions to help promote change in our industry and society in general," she said.





The AFL has also been plagued by accusations of racism within the sport , with an inquiry taking place into allegations of historic racism at Hawthorn.



